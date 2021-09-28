BIG RUN — A Big Run woman has been charged with a driving under the influence following a vehicle crash at the beginning of September where she reportedly crashed into a home on Main Street.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Elizabeth Ann Moomau, 57, of Big Run, including DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, reckless driving, careless driving, speeding, and disregard of traffic lane, according to court documents.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police responded to a report of a vehicle crashed into a house on West Main Street of Big Run Borough at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 8. Upon arriving, they found Moomau’s vehicle, a 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada, in the backyard of the home. It had sustained disabling damage.
Moomau was in the kitchen of the home when police arrived. While speaking with her, police noted she was very anxious and had dilated pupils. The police had Moomau perform standardized field sobriety tests while in the kitchen due to the poor weather conditions outside.
Since she was allegedly showing signs of impairment, the officer offered her to conduct a drug recognition evaluation. Moomau allegedly agreed, then after the evaluation she admitted to using methamphetamine earlier that morning, according to the affidavit.
Moomau was then transported to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital for a legal blood draw, which she refused.
Moomau has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 26 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.