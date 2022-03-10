DuBOIS — Nativity of the Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church will host a “Ukrainian Relief” bingo fundraiser on Sunday.
The event, which will include 15 regular and four special bingo games and more, will also include a Chinese auction and full kitchen lunch, with doors opening at 1 p.m.
Father Deacon Paul Boboige said the immigrant church came from what is now the Ukraine, and its mother Diocese is there.
The church’s priest, Father Vasyl Banyc, is also from Ukraine, having come to the U.S. in 2016 to help with the shortage of priests. The priest of the church in Punxsutawney, Vasyl Kadar, is from there as well.
“They all have families back home,” said Boboige.
The church is still aiming to gather some donations for the Chinese auction, Boboige noted, as well as monetary donations.
Proceeds from this fundraiser will go to Nativity of the Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church’s Diocese in Pittsburgh, which is taking up collections from all of the churches before sending them to the western part of Ukraine.
Fortunately, this part of Ukraine has not been heavily impacted during the Russian invasion, and has been able to ship items and step up to help families and other areas of the country in need.
They are still aiming to gain community support for this endeavor, said Boboige.
People interested in contributing can bring their donations to the social hall on Sunday. They can also be mailed to 904 Howard Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.