DuBOIS — Christ the King Manor’s 50-year milestone was officially celebrated Saturday with Bishop Lawrence T. Persico from the Diocese of Erie, who said Mass and provided a blessing over the residents, employees and the facilities.
“I’m very pleased to be with you this morning as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Christ the King Manor and all of the good work it has been doing here in the DuBois area,” said Persico. “I particularly want to congratulate the administration, the staff, the board, the employees and the residents of Christ the King Manor, for it’s because of them that this institution exists. And it has done the good work of 50 years, and hopefully move into this next 50.
“Today we celebrate the memorial of the Holy Guardian Angel and as I told the congregation this morning, I look upon the staff and employees of Christ the King Manor as the guardians of the residents here at Christ the King Manor — how they care for, look out for, and basically, promote and support the residents here at Christ the King,” said Persico. “Families have entrusted their parents, their relatives and friends to the work of this manor, and they become the guardians, if you will, of their life here at Christ the King. So once again, congratulations to all of you, continue the good work and thank you for inviting me to be a part of this.”
During the blessing, Persico said, “The years of care for the inform and compassionate companionship to the elderly give a good example for all to see what it means to be a disciple of Jesus. May the work of the past bear fruit in the future so all will know that not only is Christ the King of all, but that He dwells here in the residents and serves them through the hands of the staff.”
Persico gave thanks for those who established the ministry and companionship found at Christ the King Manor 50 years ago.
“We rejoice in their vision and faith, in their gifts and abilities,” said Persico.
He also gave thanks for all of the residents and staff at Christ the King, in addition to the benefactors and administration.
Prior to the Bishop’s blessing, CEO/Chief Administrator Paula Felton-Werner and Chief Financial Officer Ed Andrulonis welcomed Bishop Persico and others from the Erie Diocese and Catholic Charities, as well as guests, board members, donors, staff and residents to the celebration.
“We’re all very excited to be at this milestone and obviously privileged to have the Bishop here to honor and grace us with a beautiful blessing for our organization, for our residents, for our staff,” said Felton-Werner.
Following the Mass and blessing, a lunch and short program was held for those attending the celebration at the manor’s community center.
On Friday, the manor also held a huge 50th celebration to thank their employees for all of their hard work.
“We have such an appreciation for our staff members,” Felton-Werner said in a previously published article. “Our frontline teams have been remarkable over the past 50 years, but especially in the last year and a half during the pandemic, which nobody expected. The commitment, and the love, and the heart, and passion that people have exhibited, is very inspiring to me, as the CEO.”
October of 1971 was the official opening of Christ the King Manor in the DuBois area. With nearly 400 employees, the manor, located at 1100 W. Long Ave., is the seventh largest employer in Clearfield County.