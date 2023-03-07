PENFIELD — Firefighters responded to a fire at a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources structure in the Moshannon State Forest at S.B. Elliott State Park along state Route 153 near Four Mile Road on Friday night.
Emergency responders from 14 volunteer fire companies in three counties were dispatched at approximately 10:50 p.m.
According to authorities, firefighters arrived on the scene and confirmed heavy fire with exposures. Crews placed multiple hand lines into service to extinguish the fire. Units operated on scene for more than three hours before returning to service.
Information about the structure and potential losses was not immediately available.
Lawrence Township was assisted by volunteers from Rockton Vol. Fire Co., Penfield Vol. Fire Co., Clearfield Vol. Fire Co., Oklahoma Vol. Fire Co., West Sandy Vol. Fire Co., North Point Vol. Fire Co., Hyde Vol. Fire Co., Glen Richey Vol. Fire Co., Rescue Hose & Ladder Vol. Fire Co., Osceola Mills Vol. Fire Co., Sykesville and Reynoldsville of Jefferson County, and Jay Township Vol. Fire Co. of Elk County.
According to the fire company’s social media site, firefighters thanked Sykesville Fire Department for transferring and providing protection to Lawrence Township while crews operated.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and is being handled by the state police fire marshal.