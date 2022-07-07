DuBOIS — The Community Blood Bank of Northwestern Pennsylvania and Western New York is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and seven Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region. Over the past several weeks, the number of donors showing up each day has reduced, creating a struggle to meet the needs of local hospitals.
A blood drive will be held at Penn Highlands DuBois from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on July 15. Call 814-456-4206 to schedule an appointment to donate. Appointments are encouraged to reduce the donor’s wait time, but are not required. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.
Donating blood is a free, impactful way to give back to the community in less than one hour. The Community Blood Bank of NWPA and WNY is having a vacation giveaway each week during the month of July, where winners receive the opportunity to choose from four vacations: the Finger Lakes wine tour, Hershey Park, a Poconos hiking trip and Jamestown National Comedy Center.
Summer months are impacted by a 25 percent reduction in donations that are provided by local high school and college blood drives. Instead, blood banks need to rely on donors attending community drives throughout the region.