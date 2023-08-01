CLEARFIELD — Eva Bloom of Clearfield is the 35th Clearfield County Fair Queen.
On Sunday, Bloom was selected from a pool of nine young women living in municipalities or attending schools across the county during the Queen Contest, which is held on the grandstand stage.
Bloom’s court is Emily Smeal of Curwensville, first runner-up; Lauren Kennedy of DuBois, second runner-up; and Cherish Kauffman of Mahaffey, third runner-up.
Bloom is a 2023 graduate of DuBois Central Catholic High School. She will attend Mercyhurst University beginning in the fall, where she plans to study pre-physician sports medicine.
Speaking after her crowning, Bloom thanked the audience for their attendance in support of all the contestants, and for everyone who wished her “Good luck” prior to the contest.
She said she is looking forward to Clearfield County Fair week and all it brings.
“I want to spend time with the girls on the court, enjoying the fair and agriculture. This will be our home for the week,” she noted.
The remaining contestants are Destiny Keener of Cherry Tree; Braylee Lukehart of Reynoldsville, Janna D. Maines of Bigler, Aaliyah Middleton of DuBois and Grace Owens of Frenchville.
During the contest, 2018 Fair Queen Committee member Jayna Vicary explained each of the contest components, and told the audience Sunday’s contest operates similarly to the state Fair Queen Contest. So, when the county’s fair queen competes for the title of state Fair Queen in January in Hershey, she is familiar with the process.
“What you see on stage is only a small part of the competition for Clearfield County Fair Queen,” Vicary said.
Contestants are scored using a multi-faceted system by a three-person panel of judges from outside of the area.
Prior to Sunday’s contests, each of the finalists submitted an essay using the theme, “What My Fair Means to My Community.” Each meets individually with the judges Sunday morning for unrehearsed interviews.
During the contest, each of the young women presented a three-to-five-minute speech on the topic, “Why You Should Come to My Fair.”
After all completed their speeches, the contestants exited to change into evening gowns and returned to present their individual biographies.
Each was asked an impromptu question, “How do you see Pennsylvania fairs evolving in the future?”
Bloom said said she believed fairs would advance through the use of technology and by being open to change.
“We will watch as different things are put into place. It will be amazing,” she said.
2022 Fair Queen Makenna Rummel offered her “Farewell” remarks. She said she was inspired to run for queen by her grandfather, who passed away prior to her competing. She told Bloom that she had one year to enjoy all that being fair queen brings, and encouraged her to make the most of those 365 days.
Singer Heather Olson provided entertainment during the contest. She sang the National Anthem to open the pageant, “Dream Big” and “God Bless America.”
Galla of the duo “Dan and Galla” served as the Mistress of Ceremonies assisted by 2021 Fair Queen Chloe Neal.
The escorts for the fair queen and court were Kacey Brothers, Dylan Henry and Nathan Swope
Members of the fair queen committee are 2004 Fair Queen Rachel Davidson, 2008 Fair Queen Leah Albright, 2010 Fair Queen Halee Chase, Vicary, 2017 Fair Queen Emily Andrulonis, 2000 Fair Queen Shaina Franson and Steph Vicary.