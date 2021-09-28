PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated another successful Blues, Brews, and Barbecue festival on Saturday.
The day saw Barclay Square fenced off and festival-goers enjoying tasting the many different kinds of “brews.”
Vendors offered food, craft beer, wine and handmade wares. Live music was played on the stage, and Barclay Square was kept busy throughout the day.
Chamber President Katie Laska said there was a smaller crowd than last year, but attributed that to the lack of other events last year.
“Mainly because there were a lot of things going on this weekend, and last year there was hardly anything going on,” Laska said.
She said the festival went well, and the chamber is already planning on hosting it again next year. There were 40 beers to taste between three breweries, plus the winery tastings.
“It seems to be popular, it’s the only one in Punxsy that they do a tasting of beer, so it’s picking up,” Laska said.
The festival continues to grow in activity each year, as this year saw the addition of Invictus Axe and Weapon Throwing from DuBois. Laska said the chamber is already looking forward to next year.