PUNXSUTAWNEY — The annual Blues, Brews and Barbecues Festival is coming up this Saturday in Barclay Square.
This is the third annual festival hosted by the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce. The event features live bands, food trucks, craft beer and distillery tastings and local artists all gathered in the park.
Food vendors include the Chuck Wagon, Wild Blue Farm and Bakery, and IUP culinary students. Some of the live music includes Pierce Dipner and the Shades of Blue, Matt Barranti Band and Slidewinder Blues Band.
Breweries and distilleries attending this year include Logyard Brewing, Jefferson County H.O.P.Z. Allegheny Beverage Company and Groundhog Winery. Vendors include PothosCeramics, Invictus Weapon Throwing, ML Screen Printing and Breath Peace Wellness Spa.
Standard tickets cost $25 and designated driver tickets are $5, and are available for purchase at the chamber office and Laska’s Pizza. There will also be tickets available at the gate the day of the event. Online tickets sales close today, Friday.
Everyone purchasing tickets to enter must be 21 years old, even those purchasing designated driver tickets. Ticket holders must also present a valid ID at the gate to enter. Barclay Square will be fenced off to ensure only those with tickets and over 21 are in the park for the festival.
All standard tickets include beer and distillery tastings. There will be no seating provided, and participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. No coolers or outside alcohol is permitted at the festival.
Smoking is not allowed, and pets are not allowed. The event will take place rain or shine, and no refunds will be issued.