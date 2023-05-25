ST. MARYS — As of the end of April, the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys’ annual fundraising campaign for 2023 is about halfway to its $100,000 goal.
Executive Director Joe Jacob said the campaign started March 1 and will last through July 15.
“The funding from the annual campaign helps offset operating expenses, as the club receives no state or federal funding,” he said. “The community support from the campaign also enables the club to keep youth membership fees far below the cost of daycare.”
The club’s after-school program for youth now averages 85 students per day, in comparison to the 36 students it had five years ago.
“With many more students being served, operating costs have increased, so the local support is vital to the club’s success,” said Jacob.
The club will celebrate its 100-year anniversary in St. Marys in 2024, and Jacob confirmed there are plans underway for that.
Jacob stressed that the club would not be able to operate without the community support it receives, as well as from the St. Marys Area United Way.
“It is an amazing feeling to know that we live in a community that has been investing in the lives of children who grow up here,” he said. “It is an honor, that I do not take lightly to be able to work and carry on the tradition and legacy of the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys. (I) hope to set the club up for the next 100 years.”
The campaign is off to a good start, Jacob said, but there is still work to do.
“We knew raising our campaign goal this year was going to be tough, but I think we can do it if everyone works hard to raise awareness,” said Jacob.
Checks can be sent to 25 N. St. Marys St., St. Marys, PA 15857. Donors can also contribute at www.smboysandgirlsclub.com/donate.
Follow the Boys and Girls Club on Facebook and visit https://smboysandgirlsclub.com for updates.
Great Futures Summer Program
In addition to its everyday doings throughout the school year, the club is also known for its Great Futures Summer Program, offered for 10 weeks in the summer for 60 children, who are provided breakfast and free time in the gym as soon as they arrive. Youth also partake in a learning activity such as STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) team building, escape-room activities, etc., Jacob said.
“The idea is to sneak some learning into their summer days, without the kids even noticing,” Jacob said.
The goal is to also get the students outside as much as possible, taking them on field trips to the parks, pools and other spots.
For further information about the summer program or the club, call 814-781-1910 or email Jacob at jjacob@smboysandgirlsclub.com.