ST. MARYS — The Boys & Girls Club of St. Marys, known for providing a variety of after-school activities for area students, continues to grow each year.
Executive Director Joe Jacob said this school year’s average of students attending activities at the club is higher than in previous years.
“The club has seen growth in average daily attendance every year since 2016,” he said. “We are averaging 70 kids after school every day.”
The club is known for providing unique and educational activities, such as the “recycling masterpieces” program held in December, which taught students about the importance of recycling.
“Recycling masterpieces is a program where students create sculptures, figures, etc. out of used recyclables such as pop bottles,” said Jacob.
Students also regularly participate in cooking club. During the holiday season, they learn how to cook their favorite holiday dishes, he said.
“The kids have learned to make homemade stuffing, pumpkin pies, and other holiday favorites,” he said.
In the month of December, students took part in their regular clubs such as homework, drawing, story writing, “tech-free,” crafts and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) clubs. Students will participate in similar activities in January as well.
Local artists Pete Winklebauer and Jesse Gradl from Gallery 29 in St. Marys visit the club once a month, teaching youth members a different art medium at no cost, said Jacob.
This program is funded through a “Women Who Care” grant, said Jacob.
In November, students painting turkey-related Thanksgiving pictures, and December, the artists offered a Christmas-themed workshop for them.
“This partnership allows children to participate in these same lessons free exclusively for club members,” said Jacob. “Students obviously get to take home their ‘masterpieces’ and share with their parents or guardians.”
Jacob added that he considers Winklebauer to be one of the best artists in the area.
“Giving these students the opportunity to learn from him at no cost is an amazing offering to our youth members,” he said. “The club’s goal is to work closely with the community to provide youth members with high quality programs to help them reach their full potential, and this program proves that.”
The Boys & Girls Club would not be able to do this if it weren’t for the funding from Women Who Care, and the time offered by Gallery 29 artists, Jacob added.
“It truly takes a village to raise children, and it just so happens our village is amazing when it comes to supporting one another to reach a common goal!”
The club also continues to offer activities for adults to get out and about, such as the adult volleyball league and fitness center.
Follow the Boys & Girls Club of St. Marys on Facebook or visit www.smboysandgirlsclub.com.