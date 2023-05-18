ST. MARYS — An update on the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys’ renovation plans was provided by President of its Board of Directors, Frank Kaul, and Hannah Brem, architectural designer with KTH architects, at Monday evening’s city council meeting.
At the city council meeting held in June 2022, Kaul spoke about the club’s growth, progress and significance in the community. The club was then awarded $270,615 in CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) funding for its multi-year elevator project in partnership with KTH Architects.
The goal, Kaul told council Monday, is to make the existing building on North St. Marys Street more accessible to all; install two new bathrooms on the basement and first floors; provide a new accessible entrance to the rear of the building and install an elevator from the basement to the third floor.
Some changes in the structural plan have taken place, said Brem, in order to save the club quite a bit of money. They are “rerouting” the rear entrance plan, so that remodeling the stairs to the basement is no longer necessary.
And, the plan’s changes involve using some “unused, dead space” in the basement for a “secure lockdown area,” Brem said, and also a place designated for the cooking club activities.
This provides a safe, designated “lockdown area” with no windows, in case something should happen, said Kaul.
Councilwoman Sally Geyer said she commended them for having a plan in case something would happen, something that people have to think about more often in this day and age.
The “six-month project” has received a vast amount of community support, said Kaul, including funding from different avenues — $75,000 from the Elk County Commissioners; $85,080 from The Palumbo Foundation and $76,000 from the Stackpole-Hall Foundation.
The elevator itself, said Kaul, is a $150,000 project.
The plan is to “get this out for bid” as soon as possible, Kaul replied when he was asked what the timeline for the project is.
CDBG funding
Tina Gradizzi, director of Community and Economic Development for the City of St. Marys, spoke to council about reallocating 2020 CDBG funds.
Some of these funds were to be going to the St. Marys/Benzinger Township Historical Society, she said, but they have since taken a different route for their project. There is now $142,280 sitting there unused.
Ultimately, Gradizzi asked that council approve $189,283 of 2020 CDBG funds be reallocated to the Boys and Girls Club’s renovation project, the full amount needed at this time.
In case costs come in a little higher throughout the renovation process, said Gradizzi, the club will have extra funding.
Council also reviewed a proposal from Elk County Cremation LLC, a business looking to purchase lot No. 2 of City of St. Marys Airport Industrial Park. The price, for a little over 3 acres, is $16,500.
This topic was tabled, due to council having legal concerns about the property and the St. Marys Municipal Airport.