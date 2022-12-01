ST. MARYS — The Boys & Girls Club of St. Marys was presented the 2022 Business of the Year award during last weekend’s holiday festivities.
An annual initiative of the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, the award was presented during Small Business Saturday/Light Up Night on Nov. 26.
“We are pleased to recognize the legacy that the Boys & Girls Club has established over nearly 100 years,” said SMACOC Coordinator Rachel Lampe.
The Boys & Girls Club has done a great job at expanding its facility and programs in recent years.
“Their partnership with local businesses, artists, and nonprofit organizations shows their continued commitment to the success of our community,” said Lampe. “They have been an incredible asset to St. Marys, and we are proud to present them with the 2022 Business of the Year award.”
Club Executive Director Joe Jacob said not only was it an honor for the club to be considered for this award, but to be chosen as the winner is quite the recognition.
“This a great compliment to our program staff and board of directors for all the hard work that often goes without recognition, but the club could not function without their efforts,” he said.
Jacob noted Program Director Tracy Snyder, who puts together the club’s programs during the school year, and works toward growing daily attendance.
“It truly takes a team effort from everyone, starting with the board of directors and ending with the (St. Marys Area) high school staff,” Jacob noted.
About the Boys & Girls Club of St. Marys
The mission of the club is “to enable young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens,” with six focus areas — “education, character leadership and development, health and wellness, arts, sports and recreation and career development,” according to the presentation given to the St. Marys Chamber.
It was also “the first rural club in the nation,” and one of the first to change its name to the Boys & Girls Club in 1983, it says.
Aiming to keep students engaged, educated and entertained, the club offers after-school programs, cooking club, art lessons, a summer program and more.
Summer Program Director Mackenzie Gahr has doubled summer program enrollment in 2022, Jacob noted.
Weekly average in the Great Futures Summer Program, which started in 2019, was 22.6 last year, increasing to 43.7 in summer of 2022.
Average daily attendance at the St. Marys club has steadily grown since 2019, according to the presentation:
- 2019: 57
- 2020: 63
- 2021: 77
- 2022: 84
In 2021, the club served 15,960 youth in total.
Projects
The club’s presentation also listed some major projects it has completed, including the homework lab renovation, an adult fitness center and cameras and a keycard system installed.
Also noted was the club’s partnership with St. Marys Area School District, which funds teachers from the district to plan and help with the school’s homework club, as well as transportation for after school.
During COVID closures, the club helped students through staff members and certified teachers with remote learning.
For 2022-23, the club’s biggest endeavor is “working on installing an elevator to all three floors and two unisex handicapped restrooms,” the presentation said. Working with City of St. Marys Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for a portion of this, the preliminary cost is $780,080.
Continuing to grow
The Boys & Girls Club of St. Marys will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2024, Jacob said.
“This award is a great homage to those who have built the foundation since 1924, and have since passed away. Some of these individuals that immediately come to mind include William Hall, Harry Brock, Harrison Stackpole, Andrew Kaul III & IV, and Bill Bauer.”
The club has seen tremendous growth over the years, and still strives to be one of the top clubs recognized by Boys & Girls Club of America, he said.
“This is also a great win for the city of St. Marys as the continued community support has helped the organization consistently improve and offer new services to the children and families of the St. Marys’ area,” said Jacob.