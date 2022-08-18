ST. MARYS — The Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys has wrapped up its Great Futures Summer Program as of Aug. 12, with participation continuing to grow each year.
Executive Director Joe Jacob said throughout those 10 weeks, youth have had several opportunities to stay active and learning during the summer time.
Students went fishing, watched films at Apollo Theatre, visited the Elk Country Visitor Center, and participated in Olympic games, said Jacob.
“We have been lucky to soak up all the sunshine that we have had this summer, and enjoy it by visiting all of the local parks, (attending) Inner Park Day at Memorial Park, swimming at the community pool and even building a slip and slide,” he said.
Students have also been able to show off their STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) skills, Jacob said.
“The staff learned very quickly that there are quite a few creative minds among this group,” he said. “They created marble roller coasters, cement stepping stones, the tallest marshmallow and noodle tower, and the strongest boat to hold 25 pennies, to name a few.”
In traditional Boys and Girls Club fashion, youth also participated in cooking activities, like creating their own pizza and making homemade ice cream, said Jacob.
Students also participated in challenges like team-building activities, escape rooms and scavenger hunts.
“This improves their problem-solving, teamwork and social/emotional learning as well,” said Jacob.
Summer program participants showed off their art skills while also completing a “Kindness Rocks” project, “sprinkling a little bit of kindness into their own community,” he said.
DEAR (Drop Everything and Read) allowed youth to complete the summer reading program at the St. Marys Public Library as well, and they were awarded for their efforts, said Jacob.
“The Great Futures Summer Program has doubled in enrollment from last summer to this summer, and the club is very excited for the potential growth in the summers to come,” he said.
To reserve a spot for next year, or to learn more about the program, contact Jacob at jjacob@smboysandgirlsclub.com.
As a side note, Ross stores are currently holding a fundraiser benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of America as part of “back to school season.”
Customers are invited to give at the register through Aug. 21. Ross will match the first $400,000 raised at each store, and 80 percent will be directed to a local club. Anyone wishing to contribute is encouraged to visit Ross, located at 5522 Shaffer Road in DuBois.