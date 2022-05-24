DuBOIS — The Brady Street water valve replacement project began Monday in Sandy Township, according to Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
“That’s going to impact traffic in that area for the next five weeks probably,” said Arbaugh.
At the April 18 meeting, the township supervisors awarded a $263,020 contract bid to lone bidder, Dave Roman Excavating Inc. for the project. The funding for the project is through the American Rescue Plan and the township received slightly more than $1 million from that funding source.
This is one of the projects that the township outlined as a priority because there is some water loss occurring, Arbaugh said. It’s an issue that if the township doesn’t take care of it now, an emergency could really be costly and put residents in some dire circumstances without warning.
On Monday, the contractor was expected to do some cutting to start the pavement.
“They might have some kind of flagging system in place just for one lane of traffic, and one lane will remain open,” said Arbaugh. “But, there will be a time we’ll have to detour traffic.”
Kiwanis Trail
In the Kiwanis Trail area of the township, Arbaugh said the sewer and water department is expected to start significant work there.
“So for about three weeks, there’ll be intermittent road closures between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.,” said Arbaugh.
Tar and chip bid
Arbaugh also noted that the supervisors awarded the tar and chip bid to Russell Standard at last week’s meeting.
“I can’t give you total contract amount ... we’re working with them to flip a couple of issues, because it came in a little bit higher than we thought,” said Arbaugh. “But, we’re going to do about 9 miles of roadway in the township.”
The roads to be included in the tar and chip program are: Dunlap, Lines, Vogel, Spafford, Garman, Cummings, Edinger, Brown School, Kiehlmeier, Goat, Dodd, Paul Short and Beers.
Paving bid
The supervisors also awarded a paving bid to Glenn O. Hawbaker in the amount of $481,867.95, said Arbaugh. “And we’ll be doing Oklahoma Cemetery Road, which I’m super excited about because we get that dirt section finally.”
Other roads to be paved include Christian Drive, Walnut Avenue, 10th Street, Industrial Drive, a section from near McDonald’s up to the second entrance to Walmart, Forsythe Road and William Penn.
“We’re trying to get it going as soon as possible, because there are increased costs,” said Arbaugh. “Some of the costs are based on the oil price index, so that increases. So we are going to try to get them going as soon as possible.”
The cost of the paving bid was up by about 10 percent, higher than what the township thought it would be, he said.
2021 Cooperator of the Year
Arbaugh announced that the township has been honored as the 2021 Dirt, Gravel and Low-Volume Road (DGLVR) Cooperator of the Year by the Clearfield County Conservation District and sponsored by Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr.
According to the award, the township has been dedicated to ensure that each road work project reflects the DGLVR program standards.
“To the township’s great credit, all projects completed on Old Bliss Run Road and Breck Road have put the program’s recommended practices into use in every possible situation, and both roads have been approved for additional funding in 2022,” the award states. “Through ideal communication, repetitive use of DGLVR program practices and continued willingness to participate, Sandy Township has saved miles of local water resources from sediment pollution, conserving both soil and water resources in the local environment. With an innovative and progressive attitude, along with the conviction to operate with integrity and vision, Sandy Township has earned a reputation for outstanding quality and service.”
“It was pretty neat to receive that,” said Arbaugh. He thanked Public Works Director Matt Cook and the entire public works crew for their work with the Conservation District to receive this award.