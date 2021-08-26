BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board introduced new Deputy Warden Brandon Schott during its meeting Tuesday morning.
Warden Dustin Myers introduced Schott, who has been employed with the Jefferson County Jail for 11 years, and served as the lieutenant for two years before putting his name in for the deputy warden position.
“He has a lot of experience in corrections, and I know myself, I’m looking forward to it greatly, I mean he’s picking up really fast. He’s already helped me out tremendously. He has a lot of experience, and he has a lot of new ideas that I think will definitely improve the jail overall and keep us going in the right direction,” Myers said.
Schott started at the jail as a part-time employee in 2010, became the sergeant in 2015, and lieutenant in 2019.
“One of the things I told them when I was preparing for this position, I would like to be the liaison for the programs up at the jail within the next year or so. The first contact for anyone coming in for drug and alcohol treatments or counseling. I would like to be their first point of contact for the building and also reaching out to get more programs started,” Schott said.
Schott and Myers have talked before about implementing new programs. Schott said the jail has had alcoholics anonymous meetings since he started there, but the main need he sees is for narcotics anonymous.
“We haven’t had a lot of those meetings, and it’s hard to get people coming up regularly. That’s one thing I mentioned to him (Myers) I would like to see coming up there,” Schott said.
Schott explained they have found that people have more success when they can get the proper treatment, and make connections with people in the community. He said it makes the transition back out of the jail easier.
“We’ve been working well together since he (Myers) started, and he’s been there eight years…We’ve worked well together for a very long time.” Schott said.