CLEARFIELD — Follow-up continued last week from Clearfield County’s Nov. 2 general municipal election. Winners were determined in tie races for positions in county boroughs, townships and school boards.
The state election code allows for races to be determined by casting of lots. The drawing is held at noon in keeping with the state statute, Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham said. Those who received write-in votes tying for offices listed on the ballot were invited to attend the ceremony held at the Clearfield County Commissioners’ conference room in the administrative building.
Clearfield County Election and Voter Registration office employees and Commissioners John Sobel and Dave Glass, who are members of the county’s Board of Elections, assisted in the drawing that utilizes numbered plastic balls and a receptacle.
A drawing is held for each race. A corresponding number of balls, representing the number of candidates who tied, was placed in the receptacle. Each of those in the tied race had their name called out by Graham in alphabetical order. Those who were in attendance were able to draw their own lot and those who were not had their numbers drawn using a proxy. Those who drew a ball with No. 1 on it were named the race’s winner.
Numerous races were drawn. Graham said there was a large number of write-in votes cast in the election.
“There were a lot of write-ins in this election,” she noted, noting several school boards were there were last minute write-in campaigns.
Graham said she sends out letters immediately following the election, notifying those who won or who are tied in election races. Those who tied receive information about the date and time of the casting ceremony.
“They have an opportunity to decline the position,” Graham said, adding, “We have the drawing for those who don’t decline.”
Those who won the races by drawing Tuesday will receive an official notification from the county’s elections office. Graham said she would release an official list once those who won the seat in Tuesday’s drawing return their paperwork.