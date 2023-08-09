DuBOIS — Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh provided an update to the supervisors at their meeting on Monday about the Breck Road bridge project.
At the July 17 meeting, Arbaugh said that a wall on the Breck Road bridge recently fell into the stream. At the time, he said a local Pennsylvania Department of Transportation service representative looked at the bridge, which is still functional and deemed structurally sound.
On Monday, Arbaugh said the bridge project is under engineering. He said PennDOT is going to fund the project in the amount not to exceed $160,000.
“We did get a preliminary estimate from our engineers and decided that we are going to do the work in-house with our public works crews next spring,” said Arbaugh. “We’ll have the engineering done and then we’ll use our crews to do that installation.”
Mechanic applications
Arbaugh said that the township has published an advertisement to hire a new mechanic. The job application information is posted on the township’s website. The deadline to apply for the position is Aug. 25.
Road paving operations
Arbaugh shared that the township is currently posting updates to its road paving operations on its website.
On Monday, Arbaugh said the website was updated to alert residents paving has begun on Wasson Avenue, Reynolds Avenue and Northwood Avenue. The work will take about a week to complete. Motorists traveling in this area should expect travel delays and rough road conditions.
Demolition of three structures
The township is working on the demolition of three structures in the township once Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money is released.
“We’re anticipating that to happen at the end of August or the beginning of September,” said Arbaugh. “We’ll seek some proposals for those three demolitions and get those underway.”
Supervisor Mark Sullivan asked if the demolitions can be done in-house.
“They are a little bit tougher,” said Arbaugh. “One is 117 Tozier Avenue. It sits in a location up on a hill with other houses nearby. Also 4 Overdorf Ave. And then the last one we probably could do, but we have some funds to utilize for that project, which is 1099 South Brady Street.”