JOHNSONBURG — As the sign in its front window states, “Ice cream solves everything.”
This is a life and business motto for Missy Nielsen, who co-owns Brickyard Creamery with her two brothers, Mike and Mark Bevacqua, of Johnsonburg.
The well-known Johnsonburg business owners are continuing the tradition of serving up sweet treats with great community service this summer at the walk-up ice cream shop on Ridgway Johnsonburg Road, where customers often line up for a cold cone of Perry’s hard or soft-serve ice cream on a hot day.
This isn’t the first business the family has owned over the years, said Nielsen, recalling The Old Brickyard convenience store, which they just recently sold. Their father also started Bevacqua Trucking, which the siblings took over when he retired.
“I have always wanted an ice cream shop,” she said.
Nielsen said she didn’t let the ice cream dream go until her brothers went along with the idea. The siblings embarked on another adventure together when the creamery was built in 2021.
Since the ice cream business came to fruition, the Johnsonburg natives have received much support from the community and surrounding areas. After all, who doesn’t love ice cream, Nielsen says.
“There are no words to describe the support we’ve received,” she said. “We never thought we would be welcomed by people like we have been.”
Currently in its busiest season, the creamery also offers outside seating at its picnic tables near the building.
“I think people just like that idea of sitting around the picnic tables on a beautiful Sunday night, visiting with people,” Nielsen added.
Widely known for serving Perry’s ice cream, Brickyard Creamery stands out in that the flavors are rotated quite often. The business also offers energy drinks, milkshakes, whips, lattes and daily specials like meatball, steak or Italian subs.
“We have lots of different things. We are constantly changing things up and adding new items,” Nielsen said. “Our soft service ice cream is pretty amazing.”
Nielsen gave a big shoutout to her partner-in-crime, Cheryl Franco.
“(She) helps with all of the different things we do. We have worked together for years, and she has been right here from the start of this whole project,” she said.
Nielsen says she and Franco are a team in brainstorming ideas for fun and unique treats to serve the community.
Visit Brickyard Creamery on Facebook or call 814-965-2311 for more information.