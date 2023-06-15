DuBOIS — On Saturday morning, there will be an official dedication ceremony for the renaming of both the Sgt. Dennis Michael Resinger Memorial Bridge and the Sgt. Norman Lee Tinker Memorial Bridge, which are located on Route 255 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, according to state Rep. Mike Armanini’s office.
The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hickory Grange on Camp Mountain Road.
The dedication is the result of legislation introduced by Armanini, who serves Elk County and portions of Clearfield County, which became Act 140 of 2022.
In 2022, the Sandy Township Board of Supervisors received a request from the Marine Corps League to dedicate two bridges in the township to these Vietnam veterans who were killed in action during the Vietnam War. They requested that the bridge over Narrows Creek on Route 255 be dedicated in the name of Resinger, and the bridge over Sandy Lick Creek on Route 255 be dedicated in the name of Tinker.
At their meeting on Feb. 21, 2022, the supervisors unanimously voted to fully support these dedications. They believe that these dedications will honor these local men for making the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Their understanding was that these dedication requests need support from the local municipality, Clearfield County Commissioners, and local legislatures before being approved by the state.
Resinger served in the United States Army as a light weapons infantryman in the 2nd Battalion, C Company, 5th Cavalry Division. On Oct. 13, 1968, Resinger began his tour of duty in Vietnam. Wounds he suffered from hostile contact claimed his life at the age of 21 on June 21, 1969.
Resinger was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Infantry Badge, Vietnam Service Medal with One Service Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal and National Defense Service Medal.
Tinker was drafted into the United States Army in 1967 and served with the 199th Light Infantry Brigade, 4th Battalion, 12th Infantry, A Company. On Jan. 25, 1968, Tinker bravely gave his life for his country after encountering hostile action in the Bien Hoa Province of South Vietnam.
Tinker was posthumously decorated with many awards, including the Purple Heart, Vietnam Gallantry Cross and Army Good Conduct Medal. He is honored on the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Panel 35e, line 35.
At Saturday’s ceremony, John Hibner, of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, will be the master of ceremonies; Joel Woods, commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, will do the welcome; the Presentation of Colors will be performed by the DuBois Area Honor Guard; invocation by Paul Sprague, chaplain at the DuBois Veterans of Foreign Wars; Pledge of Allegiance, Troop 36; National Anthem, Al and Karen Hewitt; speakers will include: A member of the Tinker family, Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh and Armanini; dedication of bridges: Sandy Township Supervisors and Clearfield County Commissioners; “God Bless America” will be sung by the Hewitts; rifle salute, “Taps” and retiring of colors by the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
In the program, special thanks was given to the Hickory Grange, Gov. Josh Shapiro, the county commissioners, the township supervisors, Clearfield County Office of Veterans Affairs, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 2, the DuBois Area Honor Guard and the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 0519-PA-1.
The public is invited to Saturday’s ceremony.