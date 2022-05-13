PENFIELD — In its eighth year, the 2022 Brittany Baird Memorial Ride is set for June 4. As usual, all proceeds will benefit Haven House shelter in DuBois.
Baird, a DuBois Area High School graduate, was 25 years old when she was killed in a canoeing accident on the Clarion River in May 2014.
Each year, her parents –Lon Baird and his wife, Marcy –and their daughter, Jessica, as well as other family members and avid supporters, never miss the chance to keep Brittany’s memory alive.
Sign ups will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Penfield Grange Hall. The cost is $15 per participant, and includes dinner and a DJ following the ride. The Dice Run begins at the Penfield Firemen’s Club and continues to the Medix Hotel, Sinnemhoning Sportsmen’s Club, The Bear Den Smokehouse and Tavern, Straub Brewery Visitor Center and Tap Room, then back to the Grange.
The 125-mile ride encompasses Clearfield, Cameron and Elk counties. All types of vehicles are welcome to participate.
The event has grown bigger and better than they could have ever imagined, said Lon. Last year’s ride welcomed nearly 200 riders and brought in $14,000 for Haven House shelter in DuBois.
The Baird family and this event have become one of Haven House’s biggest supporters over the years.
Those who can’t participate in the dice run can attend the after-party at the Penfield Grange Hall, Lon said, with the chance to win some big prizes, such as various televisions, laptop computers, a gas grill, rowing machine, coffee maker, carpet cleaner and many more.
Numerous raffle prizes are donated by local businesses and individuals each year, too. There are nearly 30 sponsors that contributed to the 2022 event.
All of the attendees and sponsors are what make this ride a community effort, said Lon, and it couldn’t be done each year without them.
“Donations for this year’s event are at record pace,” said Lon. “The Baird family, along with Haven House, would like to thank all of the local businesses for their generous donations.”
Anyone interested in volunteering or making donations can contact Lon at llbaird@gmail.com.