ST. MARYS — A man has been jailed on felony drug charges after he was allegedly apprehended with 49.9 grams of methamphetamine in St. Marys.
Jesse D. Kuhn, 42, of Brockport, is charged with dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities/intent to promote, a felony in the first degree; the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and is cited for a traffic violation, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Feb. 21.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of St. Marys Police were patrolling the area of South Michael Street on Feb. 3, when the officer noticed a man in the Sheetz parking lot putting air in the tires of a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe. After running the registration, the plate came back reportedly suspended for an insurance violation. Police approached the vehicle and informed the driver, Kuhn, that his license plate was suspended. Kuhn said the vehicle was reportedly still registered to the man whom he is making payments to in an effort to purchase it from him.
The officer allegedly noticed a roll of tin foil behind the passenger’s seat while observing the vehicle, typical with the use of controlled substances, as well as a piece of tin foil sitting beside Kuhn in the passenger seat on a pink pillow, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Kuhn agreed to hand the foil to the officer.
Kuhn exited the vehicle and was searched. Police found a plastic container with small empty glass bottles, as well as Kuhn’s wallet, knives from his front pocket and a cell phone. Kuhn also allegedly admitted to drugs being inside of the vehicle –a little less than two ounces of methamphetamine. Kuhn also allegedly admitted to selling methamphetamine, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview with Kuhn at the COSMP station, Kuhn allegedly admitted to selling controlled substances in “eight balls,” or 3.5 grams of controlled substances, in this case, methamphetamine, for around $100-$200. When asked if he sold any eight balls that night, Kuhn reportedly said he sold two for $130 a piece, and told police the methamphetamine was located in the center console of the vehicle, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Kuhn told police his supplier is a man whom he picks up from Falls Creek, getting an “ounce or two” at a time from him. Kuhn said he does not know the supplier’s name.
On Feb. 4, K9 Officer Nando was deployed around the 2001 Tahoe, and positively alerted to the odor of controlled substances. A search of the vehicle resulted in 49.9 grams of methamphetamine –with a street value of $4,990 and various drug paraphernalia items like burnt foil, cut plastic straws and a digital scale.
A search of Kuhn’s cell phone resulted in text messages and Facebook messages allegedly indicating drug trafficking. Additionally, Kuhn reportedly admitted to using his cell phone to contact his drug supplier, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Kuhn is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. He waived his preliminary hearing at Jacob’s office Feb. 28.