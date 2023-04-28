BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School Chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 14 new members during its 38th annual ceremony.
The National Honor Society Induction Ceremony, attended by parents and students, not only honors new inductees, but the seniors have the opportunity to sign the register, adding their signatures to ones dating back to 1985.
The ceremony included explaining the four cardinal principals of National Honor Society: character, scholarship, leadership and service. Students explained the symbols behind National Honor Society, such as the Yellow Rose, the colors blue and gold, and the keystone and flaming torch. After each new member was named, President Seth Stewart administered the oath of membership. Finally, Emily Michalski called seniors to the front of the auditorium to sign the registry.
Brockway Superintendent Jeff Vizza thanked the parents for supporting the students in National Honor Society, thanking them for laying the groundwork for the students’ academic success. High School Co-Principal Brian Mulhollan also thanked the parents, thanking them for helping the students work harder in their academic careers.
Vizza reminded the students that hard work does not end with high school.
“In life, nothing is guaranteed or given to you,” he said. “If you don’t have a goal in mind, you will never achieve it.”
Mulhollan inspired students with a quote from Helen Keller: “The place between your comfort zone and your dream is where life takes place.” He added, “Live life to the fullest, and face your challenges.”
“Your hard work and dedication do not go unnoticed,” Co-Principal Mark Dippold said. “We’re confident you will continue this commitment in your future endeavors.”
Inducted into Brockway’s chapter this year were Emily Bennett, Anna Brubaker, Zona Calhoun, Raiden Craft, Bailey Franci, Kendra Jones, Adam Lin, Mia Martino, Madison Mortimer, Eric Mowrey, Trevor Murray, Kalina Powell, Zoe Puhala, and Colton Ross.
Signing the register were President Seth Stewart, Vice President Hunter Raffeinner, Secretary Madelyn Schmader, Treasurer Savannah Ross, and Historian Taylor Rhed with Chloe Benden, Alexzander Carlson, Maci Dixon, Aiden Grieneisen, Johnathan Knox, Emily Michalski, Emma Miller, Alia Mosier, Abigail Rhed-Latshaw, Natalie Smith, Paris Stern, and Leah Trunzo.