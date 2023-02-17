BROCKWAY – The Brockway American Legion Auxiliary at Post 95 is looking for new members to join its ranks.
The organization, traditionally made up of women, was founded in 1919, and Post 95 had its first meeting five years later. In order to keep that tradition alive, Post 95 Auxiliary President Denise “Dee Dee” Carlini is sending letters to eligible community members that she knows of, but believes that there are more who will not receive letters.
“We’ve never had a membership drive since I became president five or six years ago,” Carlini said. “We have a core group of ladies who organize and do all of the projects, and we need additional members. Our new members can help us come up with new projects and other ways we can serve our veterans beyond what we’re currently doing. We’re looking for new members and new ideas.”
Carlini said that a person is eligible to join the American Legion Auxiliary if their spouse is a member of the American Legion. However, if they have deceased service member, they are eligible to join.
“It can be a spouse, farther, mother, sister, grandparent –connections like that,” Carlini added.
Carlini said that the Auxiliary provides many opportunities for new members to help the community.
“The main benefit is feeling a sense of pride,” she said. “Our main mission is to support members of the American Legion. We help them with the Fishing Derby, we put flags on graves, do activities at Highland View, and more. You get a sense of pride in your service and helping the community. You don’t have to do everything we do. If you want to help with banners, you can help with that. If you enjoy volunteer work, go to Highland View. And the camaraderie is really nice.”
Carlini and the Auxiliary currently take care of the 516 veteran banners in Brockway, and she plans to expand the Auxiliary’s time at Highland View to monthly activities, provided they have the support.
There are 64 members of Post 95’s Auxiliary, and at least half of them are in their 80s and 90s. Carlini said that those ladies worked hard, starting the organization and keeping it going, but both the Auxiliary and the American Legion need new people.
“They put in their time,” Carlini said. “They just can’t come out anymore, but a lot of them still donate baked goods and send monetary donations. They’ve given their service, and now we need to keep it going. We just celebrated our 100th anniversary two years ago, at some point, we need to bring in some younger people.”
Carlini hopes that the mailing campaign and word-of-mouth will help find members for not just the Auxiliary in Brockway, but others in the area.
“Everyone needs more help,” she said. “You may have some wonderful new ideas for projects or activities that can benefit the veterans we serve. We’d love to hear from you.”
To apply to Brockway, Carlini said to call her at 814-590-2133. She added that if people know an Auxiliary member, they can ask them, too. Membership applications are also available online at https://www.legion-aux.org/eligibility, and other American Legions and Auxiliaries in the area have applications available.