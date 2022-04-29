BROCKWAY — The children of the war-torn country of Ukraine will be getting $4,065 from the children of Brockway Area Elementary School, thanks to a fundraiser spearheaded by Brockway sixth graders.
Dana Rindosh teaches the sixth graders at Brockway, and she explained that the war captured the students’ attention.
“Once Ukraine hit the news, it was the main event kids wanted to learn more about,” Rindosh said. “The stories that affected them the most were the ones about the Ukrainian children and what they were facing. When they learned about how many children were refugees, they decided they wanted to help.”
The students worked with their teachers to come up with the idea for a fundraiser. But once the plan started to form, the students took over, running the activities.
“The kids gathered the materials for activities and ran it all,” Rindosh said. “We wanted to do something fun that all ages could do. We decided a mini-school fair would be a great idea! The whole school could participate.”
Rindosh said that they had a variety of activities, such as egg hunts, face painting, bottle flip contests, Lego tower races, egg-on-a-spoon races, corn hole, painting pet rocks, and more. These led up to a school dance at the elementary. Teachers could also donate money.
Elementary Principal Candace Patricelli said that she was amazed to see the sixth graders shepherding the younger students through the activities. Brockway students attend Brockway Elementary through sixth grade, and then they transition over to the junior-senior high school.
“As I walked around all of the activity centers, it was amazing to see the centers being led by students,” Patricelli said. “They took the donations, advertised their activity to persuade others to choose it, and made sure the activity ran smoothly. Our Brockway kids really do care about what is happening around the world with children just like them.”
The teachers researched charities and decided on UNICEF. Rindosh said that was because the organization had low administrative costs, and allowed people to designate where the money went.
“Kids of all ages need to realize that, even at their age, they are capable of being part of helping the world,” Rindosh explained. “You are never too young to make a difference.”
While the students ran the actual event, Rindosh said that the mini-fair and $4,065 would not be possible without the help from the Parent-Teacher Group, parents, and members of the community for their help. She was also especially proud of the passion for the project that she saw among her fellow teachers.
“When it comes to showing our support for others, there’s no place like Brockway,” Rindosh said. “Our town will step up every time. When we unite as a community and school, great things can happen!”