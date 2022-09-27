BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School 2022-2023 Homecoming Court is ready for its moment in the spotlight.
Brockway junior and seniors nominated seven seniors to the court: Shaelynn Brubaker, Maci Dixon, Katelyn Kennedy, Emma Miller, Taylor Rhed, Madelyn Schmader, and Leah Trunzo. The princess is kindergartner May Martini.
Martini is the daughter of Ricky and Lesley Martini. She loves playing Barbies with her two sisters. She also plays t-ball.
Brubaker is the daughter of Jessica Ellenberger and Jeffrey Town. She serves as the president of Class of 2023, president of drama club, captain of the color guard, and is a student representative to the Brockway Borough Council and the Brockway Area School Board.
“I’m very excited,” she said. “I moved here in fourth grade and I do oddball and artsy activities, so I didn’t think I’d get on the court. It’s great being on court because everyone goes to the Homecoming game, and I’ll have friends in the stands and friends on court.”
Dixon is the daughter of Emily Dixon. She is the drum major of the marching band, a member of student council, and involved in National Honor Society and ski club.
“It’s one more memory I’ll be able to look back on after I graduate,” she said. “I’m really happy that I was able to be a part of the homecoming court this year, and I can’t wait to make more memories with all of these people.”
Kennedy is the daughter of Chuck and Krista Kennedy. She is in volleyball, chemistry club, FCCLA, Dale Carnegie, and serves as the secretary of German club.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited since this is only a one-time thing,” she said. “I like all our school dances, and I look forward to every one of them.”
Miller is the daughter of Jasen and Megan Miller. She is an ambassador in Girl Scouts, the vice president of FCCLA, vice president of chemistry club, and involved in tennis and National Honor Society.
“When I heard that I made it onto Homecoming court, I was very excited,” Miller said. “Hearing that some of my closest friends were also on the court made the moment even more special.”
Rhed is the daughter of Matt Rhed and Jamie Rhed. She is the tennis team captain and is involved in National Honor Society, FCCLA, student council, and softball.
“I’m a school-dance fan,” she said. “Everyone gets together, has fun, and we get to make memories. Being on court adds another layer to that.”
Schmader is the daughter of Cory and Amy Schmader. She is involved cross country, basketball, track and field, ski club, and National Honor Society.
“I was surprised that I was on court,” she said. “I am excited, and I think we’re all just excited to see who wins. Our grade doesn’t get too upset over winning things like this.”
Trunzo is the daughter of Patrick and Leslie Trunzo. She is the president of FCCLA, vice president of the Class of 2023, and a member of the tennis team and National Honor Society.
“I think it’ll be fun,” she said. “Dressing up and going to the dance is exciting. I really don’t care who wins Homecoming queen. We’re all very supportive of each other.”
Brubaker is going to college for musical theater, Kennedy wants to become a labor and delivery nurse, Rhed plans on studying marketing, Miller expects to join ROTC in college and pursue a career in the military, and Dixon, Schmader, and Trunzo all want to become teachers. Martini enjoys being a princess, but eventually wants to be a dentist.
This year’s Homecoming court is the first for new student council advisers Carly Read and Bret Zimmerman. Read teaches mathematics at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School and Zimmerman is a history teacher. Both had experience with student councils during their school days and were happy to take over.
“I am always looking for more ways to be involved in the school community,” Read said. “I loved being a part of the student council when I was in high school.”
“I was in the student council during my high school years,” Zimmerman said. “I saw this as an opportunity to help the students and the school continue to grow.”
“I wanted to expand on the great things already happening in the student council and bring some new ideas to the table,” Read said. “The purpose of the student council is to create positive experiences for our student community.”
Brockway will vote for Homecoming queen during the week. The crowning is at halftime of Brockway’s game against Smethport. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Varischetti Field.