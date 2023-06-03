BROCKWAY — Ten Brockway Area High School seniors received Frank Varischetti Memorial Scholarships at the 2023 senior awards ceremony May 23.
The recipients are Emily Michalski, Taylor Rhed, Chloe Benden, Emma Miller, Seth Stewart, Madelyn Schmader, Hunter Raffeinner, Emily Verner, Aiden Grieneisen and Natalie Smith.
Emily Michalski
Emily is the daughter of David and Sara Michalski of Brockport.
She was an A+ Honor Roll student and had the highest GPA in grades 9-12, received the Presidential Gold Medal for Outstanding Academic Excellence, is a National Merit Commended Student and received a PHEAA Certificate of Merit.
She was a member of varsity girls soccer, Chemistry Club, FCCLA, Ski Club, Student Council, varsity tennis and track and field, AIM, Clarion Math Competition and National Honor Society.
She will attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology and major in chemistry and biology in order to pursue a career as a forensic pathologist.
Her best high school memory is winning her first District 9 title in girls soccer and being able to meet all of the older girls who helped her.
Taylor Rhed
Taylor is the daughter of Jamie and Matt Rhed of Brockway.
She received an Honorable Mention Award of University of Pittsburgh’s Model EU, a Dale Carnegie Course certificate of achievement, was an Honor Roll student and a two-time Rover VIP.
Taylor was captain of the varsity tennis and softball teams, secretary of the Social Studies Club, historian of National Honor Society and a member of FCCLA, Model UN/EU and Scholastic Challenge team.
She will major in marketing at University of Pittsburgh.
Her best high school memory is winning a District 9 title for girls tennis doubles in her junior year.
Chloe Benden
Chloe is the daughter of Joseph and Brandi Benden of Brockport.
High school honors include National Honor Society, Honor Roll, Scholastic Challenge team, National Rural and Small Town Recognition Award, Rotary Youth Leadership Award conference and Rover VIP.
Chloe’s activities included Chemistry Club president, captain/co-captain of the cross-country team, a state championship participant in track and field, Model UN/EU, state participant in National History Day, Pickleball Club, state participant in DECA business club, Clarion Math Competition team and Social Studies Club.
She will study medical-based biochemistry and molecular biology at Penn State University in order to pursue a career in medical lab research.
Her best high school memory is the two weeks at the end of each year “where we only play games and watch movies in all classes.”
Emma Miller
Emma is the daughter of Jasen and Megan Miller of Brockway.
She earned Girl Scout Bronze and Silver awards, received a Dale Carnegie certificate of achievement, was a two-time Rover VIP and an Honor Roll student.
Activities included girls tennis, National Honor Society, FCCLA, Chemistry Club, Pickleball Club, AIMS, “It’s Not About Me,” Model UN/EU, Girl Scout ambassador and PennWest Clarion Mathematics competition.
Emma will major in psychology at University of Pittsburgh.
Her best high school memory is participating in Powderpuff football and catching the game-winning interception for her team.
Seth Stewart
Seth is the son of Robert Stewart and Darlene Baka.
He was National Honor Society president, a Dale Carnegie graduate and member of Clarion Math team and Scholastic Challenge.
Activities included wrestling, football, Chem Club, Outdoor Club and Prom Committee.
Seth will attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania to major in chemistry and secondary education.
His best high school memory is helping out with Prom Committee.
Madelyn Schmader
Madelyn is the daughter of Cory and Amy Schmader.
She was an Honor Roll student, National Honor Society member and Scholastic Challenge team member.
Her activities included basketball, track and field, cross country and the Social Studies, Ski and Chemistry clubs.
Madelyn will attend Slippery Rock University and major in biology and secondary education.
Her best high school memory is participating in the Powderpuff football game.
Hunter Raffeinner
Hunter is the son of Mary and Tim Raffeinner of Brockway.
A National Honor Society member, he received and attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, was on Brockway’s A+ Team and was an A Honor Roll student every nine-week marking period in high school.
Activities included President of DECA Club, National Honor Society vice president, school representative for Brockway Borough Council and a Chemistry Club member.
He will major in psychology at Penn State DuBois.
His best high school memory is creating the Brockway Barstool Sports Instagram page with some of his closest friends for everyone to enjoy.
Emily Verner
Emily is the daughter of Julie and Andy Verner of Brockway.
She was a Rover VIP, Honor Roll student and District Chorus participant.
She was active in marching band, Drama Club and chorus.
Emily will attend Duquesne University to major in psychology, minor in sociology for criminal justice and plans to work as a research psychologist.
Her best high school memory is “my friends and I messing around during a rehearsal for ‘The Mousetrap,’ part of which Abby Rhed was doing the Macarena in the background while some others went over the murder scene.”
Aiden Grieneisen
Aiden is the son of Tim and Bruna Grieneisen of Brockway.
He was an Honor Roll student every quarter, took second place in the annual Small School Clarion Math Competition, finished first at DECA districts in hotel and lodging management and was a Prom Court member.
Aiden’s activities included varsity football, basketball and track and field, treasurer of Chemistry and Ski clubs and member of National Honor Society, Outdoor Club, DECA and Prom Committee.
He will attend Penn State Behrend to major in an undecided science.
His best high school memory is playing dodgeball during a pep rally prior to the Homecoming football game.
Natalie Smith
Natalie is the daughter of Kimberly and Jeffrey Smith of Brockway.
She earned Academic Achievement throughout high school, was in the Top 10 of her class and was a member of National Honor Society.
Activities included Model UN/EU, FCCLA and NHS.
Natalie plans to obtain her RN certification at BC3, then work in hospice care.
Her best high school memory is helping with School Fair.
The scholarships are given annually by The Frank Varischetti Foundation. Frank Varischetti started his own business with himself, one employee and a Ford pickup truck. He later established Varischetti Sanitation, which grew into one of the largest, privately owned sanitation businesses in Pennsylvania. He completed Greentree Landfill in Elk County in the mid-1980s, the first fully lined, state-of-the-art landfill in the state. After he sold his interests to Browning-Ferris Industries, he established other businesses.
Since his death in 2002, his family has built on what he started. Its holdings today include Phoenix Sintered Metals, Varischetti & Sons, Superior Energy Resources, Guardian Healthcare and Allegheny Electric Service, among others.