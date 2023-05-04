BROCKWAY — The annual Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School Artisan Market is right around the corner, and the students are working to finish their products before the school and the community come to the parking lot to shop.
On May 10, students will set up tables and kiosks, hang posters, and put out their products in a marketplace that is also a competition. While they are learning entrepreneurship skills in their economics class, they are also competing for money to donate to charity. The money raised at the artisan market goes to charities that the students select, plus a donation to the Brockway Schools and Community Education Foundation, which funds dual enrollment and AP classes as well as additional educational opportunities. According to Bret Zimmerman, who oversees the artisan market, the charities are affiliated with the school, such as the backpack program or We Care Fund, or have a local connection, like the Brockway Recreation Board or the local Little League. The top three money-raising groups will get to present a check to the charities they selected.
Brockway realigned when its students took economics last year, so that meant that the market had to make some changes. This year’s market structure is how the event will be moving forward.
“This is my third artisan market at Brockway, and it’s changed a lot,” Zimmerman said. “I think the first year was pretty low key with lower expectations, just seniors participating as we worked on the class changes. Last year, juniors and seniors did the artisan market together, so year two exploded from year one. We went from raising around $4,800 to a little over $12,000 for charity! This year, we have transitioned to just juniors doing the artisan market.”
Zimmerman said that the road to the artisan market starts in economics class and keeps the students very busy. They learn about how businesses start and the groundwork business owners need to work on before opening, and then the students begin their plans. They choose a product to build their business around, develop company names and logos, produce commercials and websites to market their products, and turn in a business plan so Zimmerman can see that they incorporated everything they learned in class. While doing this background work, the students also build their products, either at school or at home.
“Students do a good job working on items that will target their audience, which is primarily the elementary students,” Zimmerman said. “Slime, pet rocks, stress balls, tie-dye, necklaces, earrings, and bounce balls are all great examples that the elementary kids love. Each year these products sell out fast because the students produce quality projects and know their audience.”
Tehya Shaw and Lauren Rendos produced tie-dye shirts, and the process of choosing a product was a little stressful at first.
“It’s a lot more work than we expected, but we’re working through it little by little,” Rendos said. “It’s fun to be on your own, coming up with a little business with your friends.”
“Our shirts are really good,” Shaw added. “But running a business is hard. It’s expensive, and you have to keep track of so much.”
Jack Smith and Logan Freemer went with a product that might appeal to more than elementary students.
“We’re growing corn, beans, and tomatoes to sell,” Smith said. “You can take them home and finish them out yourself. Once they grow, you can eat them. This gives people something to do and helps them grow their own food.”
Smith and Freemer provide the plant, pot, and dirt, plus a little advice to give customers the best chance to keep the plants alive.
“The students spend a great deal of time on their products,” Zimmerman said. “We have the items targeting elementary students, vegetables that will be a hot seller for teachers and the community, scented candles that will make great gifts, and I believe this is the best year for jewelry: the necklaces, bracelets, and earrings are all looking really good. They’re high-quality products. I hope students gained an understanding of how to create a business. Students in the past continue to sell their products on Facebook Marketplace or just by word of mouth, so they can use their entrepreneurial skills outside of school.”
The annual Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School Artisan Market is May 10 between 10 a.m. and noon in the bus circle and parking area on the side of the school facing the softball fields.