BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area School District held its school board meeting on a Monday night to comply with Pennsylvania school laws regarding reorganization. The board added three new members after longtime members did not seek reelection.
Adam Campbell, Katie Morris and Lori Sabatose replaced Robert Cherubini, Patricia Battitori and Raymond Reckner. Katie Bish, James Brown, Jeffery Ginther, Robert Grecco, Jaqueline Manno and Edward Yahner continue on the school board.
The meeting agenda was light, mostly involving closing out the year and positioning the school board for 2022 when it has its first meeting of the new year on Jan. 11. Much of the meeting involved appointing delegates and voting members to the various organizations the school board deals with, including Intermediate Unit 6, Jeff Tech and the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. The board also approved trips for band and chorus competitions as well as some staff training.
Parent Dana Swanson came to the meeting to ask if the district has any transgender students, expressing concern about a case in Loudon County, Virginia, where a student described as “gender fluid” sexually assaulted a girl in a bathroom, according to reporting in The Washington Post. Swanson said she was concerned for all students and wanted to know what policy the district has in regard to use of bathrooms by transgender students. Superintendent Jeff Vizza said that the safety of all students is always a priority in the district.
The board accepted the retirement of Joni Martino, who worked in the cafeteria. Martino’s last day will be Dec. 31. Delaney McMeekin will teach in the district’s special education after school program.
Vizza thanked district employees Leslie Martini, Kristen Sholes, Heather Anderson and Barb Anderson for helping provide over 60 district families with Thanksgiving meals. Vizza also congratulated the cast and crew of Aladdin Junior for their performance.
Vizza wished the school and community a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
The district will go on its break Wednesday, Dec. 22, and resume Jan. 3, 2022.