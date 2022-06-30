BROCKWAY — The final step in the Brockway Area School District’s budget process was completed at the board’s June meeting.
The board approved the $18,197,742, which is a $1,103,575 increase over the previous year. As previously reported, there is no tax increase with the 2022-2023 budget.
With the budget in place, the board quickly moved through approving business relationships with various vendors.
The board approved Munderf Construction to replace the roof of the football concession stand at a cost of $15,600. The board has a preventative maintenance agreement with CMW Energy Utilities Inc. of Angola, NY for $10,220. Pittsburgh’s Maher Duessel will provide audit services for a three-year period for $23,000 and a 5 percent increase over the next two years. The district also continued contract for technology with One Call Now, G Suite for Education, Academic VMware, Gaggle Net, and Frontline Technologies. The grand total for all of those services is $11,196.
For instructional packages, the board approved $40,231.60 worth of agreements with Star Early Literacy and Math, Edmentum Cyber Academies, EdInsight, Read 180, and Get More Math. Much of that will be paid for with ESSER Funds. The district is also applying for Title I, Title IIA, and Title IV federal programs that will total $465,457.
Brenda Hartless retired as a custodian after 18 years in the district. Board Member Jeff Ginther said she was always a friendly face, and the school will miss her. The board also accepted the resignations of cafeteria workers Melissa Knox and Brandy Wanson, Student Council Advisor Beth McMeekin, and Head Basketball Coach Terry Moore.
Girls Basketball Coach Dick Esposito will return next school year, and the board approved Junior High Head Coach Steve Buttery and assistant coaches Kevin Carnahan, David Koehler, Kelly Duckett-Snyder, Jesse Vivian, Scott Morrison, and Jaime Morrison.
Board President Katie Bish made sure to congratulate the recent graduates.
“On behalf of the school district, I want to congratulate the 81 seniors who recently graduated,” Bish said. “It was a windy but beautiful outdoor ceremony. We would like to thank the school board members, along with the countless staff members who took part and assisted with our ceremony. A special shout-out goes to Pyro Extreme Fireworks for their amazing firework display.”
The next meeting is July 12 at 7 p.m.