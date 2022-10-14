BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area School Board agreed to “increase the indebtedness of the district” by taking out a $1 million loan for the construction of the addition to its multi-purpose building and the new tennis courts.
The funds will be borrowed from First Commonwealth Bank for a term of seven years at a rate of 4.61 percent. Board Member Jeffery Ginther said that the board looked around and the 4.61 percent rate was the best they could get for their timeframe.
Residents were encouraged to come discuss the building at the district’s January meeting, and the district approved the building during the September meeting. Superintendent Jeff Vizza said that contracts have been sent out and they are waiting for bonds and insurances to come back. After the preconstruction meeting at the end of this month, the contractors will start minor site preparation with true groundbreaking in early spring.
Sue Olsakovsky updated the board on her efforts to raise money for an improvement to the back playground used by grades four through six. The current equipment needs to be updated, and the students often express that they wish they could use the playground they used in kindergarten through third grade. Olsakovsky has quotes coming in for various types of equipment, and she is looking into grants to fund the project. She estimates that the project will cost $200,000, which she expects to find a way to raise. The custodial staff has agreed to help install it, but there is a lot of preliminary work to be done. The board’s Edward Yahner said that after grants are figured out, the board should consider paying for the playground.
Brockway recognized seventh-grader Soraya Manno, who qualified in Western Horsemanship for the PA State 4-H Horse Show. Her competition is on Oct. 28.
Troy Braddock is the new wrestling head coach at Brockway at a salary of $4,800.
The students at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School are getting a new club. The district approved formation of a chapter of the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA). According to DECA’s website, the organization prepares students to be leaders and entrepreneurs in the areas of marketing, finance, hospitality, and management.
The Brockway Kaimanns will join the district to present its “Reality Tour” for the entire sixth grade on Oct. 19 and 26 at 6 p.m. at the high school. This is an annual anti-drug program.
The district approved relationships with Catapult Learning for Title I services to non-public schools and Soaring Heights for emotional support services. Catapult’s contract is not to exceed $3,802, and Soaring Height’s fee is $225 per day. That fee is a $5 per-day increase over last year.
Vizza honored retiring custodian Don Cherubini, wishing him well and thanking him for his service. Cherubini worked in the district for 15 years, starting as a cafeteria worker.
The next meeting is Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.