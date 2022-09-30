BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area School Board has analyzed the costs of the new building that will be constructed between the high school and elementary school, attached to the existing multi-purpose building.
The new project is a 7,700-square-foot metal fabricated building with a split-face brick accent. That design blends in with the existing buildings, and the new construction necessitates the removal of the tennis courts, which will be moved to North Street. The designs for playing surface inside the building include lines for basketball, volleyball, and possibly pickleball. The total cost of the building is $1,882,518.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza, in consultation with the school board, said that the building will not add a financial burden to the taxpayers in the district.
“Over the years, our school district has been extremely responsible with the allocation of financial resources,” Vizza said. “The school district’s philosophy has always been to do what is best for our students. When coaches, parents, and students shared their concerns about the lack of practice facilities for all our student-athletes, the board felt compelled to find a solution to the problem.”
Vizza said that the lack of practice facilities delayed the start times of sports practices, meaning that students might get home from practice at 10 p.m. Lack of practice space might also put Brockway sports teams at a disadvantage since they may not be able to practice as often as their rivals.
When the project was proposed at the beginning of 2022, Vizza invited the community to come to school board meetings to provide input and express concerns. No community members attended prior to the approval of the building during September’s school board meeting.
Brockway is securing a loan of $900,000 to pay for the building, with the remainder coming from the district’s fund balance. Vizza said that there is no plan to increase community taxes due to the building, and he hopes that the community uses the facilities in the summer months.
“Air conditioning will be included for those teams that must begin practicing during the summer months,” Vizza said. “This will also allow for community events, such as the Fourth of July, to use the building, and for other school activities.”
Currently, the gymnasiums at the elementary and high school, as well as the libraries and many classrooms, do not have air conditioning, highlighting the need for summer practice facilities. Vizza said that the district’s maintenance department is studying ways of improving the schools, adding that this new building will not influence any of those plans.
“The school district’s maintenance department has always had a forward-looking five-year plan that addresses various projects,” Vizza said. “This also includes facility enhancements such as LED lighting, converting boilers to natural gas, and the expansion of air conditioning into other parts of our facilities. The maintenance department will be tracking the financial benefits resulting from their cost-efficient upgrades, carving a path for future initiatives. This project will not adversely affect those plans.”
Vizza highlighted partnerships with Peter Varischetti and the Brockway Revitalization Group, which allowed for multiple upgrades in the district, including new turf, bleachers, and lighting at the football field. The district also turfed the softball and baseball infields.
“Hopefully, these enhancements will allow more students to take part in extracurricular activities, providing a more positive and meaningful learning experience,” he said.
Once construction begins, the district will map out its plan for the building, eventually opening it up to the community.
“The greater community will be invited to utilize the new facility once the school district establishes policies relative to district needs,” Vizza said.