BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area School District approved its 2022-2023 proposed preliminary budget of $17,769,341 at its regular February meeting.
This is just one step in the process of adopting the budget for the upcoming school year. It also adopted the tentative school calendar for that year, with a start date of Aug. 24 and an end date of May 24.
The athletic facility expansion project is moving forward, with Brockway looking for bids. It is expected to cost around $1,178,000 for the gymnasium and an additional $267,000 for the tennis courts. The district is building a 104-foot by 74-foot metal building that will be a new gymnasium connected to the existing multi-purpose room through a breezeway. The existing multi-purpose room is used by various groups and has a low ceiling, meaning that basketball and volleyball cannot practice in it. The new building would allow wrestling and cheerleading more room to practice in the existing multi-purpose room while basketball and volleyball use the new structure. Elementary students can use it for recess during bad weather, and classes can use it for projects or assignments that require more space than a traditional classroom.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza invited the public to come speak on the project during the January meeting, but the February meeting was not heavily attended by the public. Two attendees, Terry and Shelli Young came to discuss indoor concerts, and six other attendees were from Jeff Tech to talk about their shop skills.
Learning Support Teacher Beth Stoltz is retiring from the district at the end of this school year. While Stoltz is leaving, Brockway is adding staff to the Brockway Schools and Community Education Foundation at a total annual salary of $15,000.
In addition, Taylor Cappetta will be the junior high volleyball head coach at a salary of $1,000, with Katlyn Capetta assisting for $800. Baseball is adding three assistant coaches, Matthew Melillo, Justin Beimel, and Zachary Foradori, at the assistant coach salaries of $1,000, as well as six volunteer coaches. The extended school year program will run July 5-7, 11-14, and 25-28 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Staff members Delaney McMeekin, Brooke Stello, Rhonda Hatfield, and Jamie Wolfe at were approved to run the program at their hourly rates.
The Brockway Area School Board will meet again March 8 at 7 p.m.