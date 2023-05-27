BROCKWAY — In the past, several area school districts joined together to put on the Special Olympics for their special needs students. Due to the COVID pandemic, the games have been paused for the past couple of years, but a group of educators in the Brockway Area School District decided to change that.
“We were hoping the local Special Olympics track and field event would be back this year, but since there was no word, we decided to create our own small event for our students,” Brockway’s Stacy Rice said. She worked with Brockway Special Education Director Jessie Zameroski, teacher Alec Shaffer-Doan, and the rest of the Brockway Special Education Department to put on the Olympics.
The students at Brockway Elementary had an event every 10 minutes. They started with a relay race, 20/50 meter race, bean bag toss, obstacle course, javelin, yard darts, connect four, shot put, batter-up, bowling, and long jump. All the participants got a medal at the end.
According to the Special Olympics website, schools across the country can host these events, which focus on using sports as a form of social inclusion. It also promotes youth leadership and whole school engagement as students from all grade levels work together to help make the events a success. As is tradition, several high school students worked as “huggers,” cheering on their athletes and helping them navigate each event.
“Our huggers were selected by a high school teacher,” Rice said. “Some students specifically wanted to be a hugger to work directly with our students, and others wanted to help run the events. A few of our huggers have worked at Camp Friendship, or they are thinking of pursuing a career as a special education teacher.”
One such student was sophomore Madison Mortimer.
“I was a volunteer camp counselor at Camp Friendship last summer and fell in love with helping children with special needs,” Mortimer said. “When I was asked to help out with Special Olympics, I immediately knew I was going to do it.”
“I thought that it would be a fun time to help out with the kids,” said fellow sophomore Josie Orinko. “It made me happy to watch the kids enjoy themselves playing the games. The little boy I was with really enjoyed bowling and setting the pins up in different amounts or different shapes.”
Part of the Special Olympics is promoting cooperation and community, and the little Olympians understood that from the start.
“It was exciting to see how well the kids got along even though it was a competition,” Zoe Puhala, another sophomore hugger, said. “Participating with the kids made me feel good, and they were having a good time. It made them happy.”
“It made me really happy to see all of the kids having fun and helping each other with the events,” Mortimer added. “They made me more aware of how fun life can be rather then constantly worrying about school and sports.”
Superintendent Jeffrey Vizza said that he was excited to see how the special education staff took charge of the Special Olympics.
“Jesse Zameroski and her staff really stepped up to bring this back,” he said. “It was an awesome event and a lot of parents showed up.”
Brockway hopes to have its Special Olympics again next year, and everyone involved is energized by the success of this year.
“We had good weather,” Rice said. “And the students got the chance to cheer their partners on, show good sportsmanship, and try their best. But most of all, they had fun.”