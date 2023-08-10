BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area School Board hired four elementary staff members during its last meeting before the 2023-2024 school year.
Opening the meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Dr. Jacqueline Manno, who had served on the board for the past seven years, according to Superintendent Jeff Vizza. They accepted her resignation from the board because Manno was one of the people hired at the elementary school. Manno accepted a temporary sixth grade teacher position, while Mara Baronick and Shannon Martini joined the staff as permanent elementary teachers in second and fourth grades respectively, and Mackenzie Kuntz joined as a temporary ELA Title 1 Teacher.
Gregory Raybuck will start the year as the new school police officer. Bailey Smith is moving from part-time cafeteria worker to full-time special needs aide in the elementary.
Building project and financial agreements
The board approved funding applications for the tennis courts totaling over $460,000. They also approved change orders for the new multi-purpose building totaling over $22,000 with a $6,000 credit.
The cafeteria windows will have a film added to prevent shattering and make it more secure. The cost of $23,317 to Clark Contractors will be paid through safety grants.
The board approved bus contractors and fuel agreements. They also continued agreements with Dickinson Center, New Story, and Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 to provide additional educational services and therapy for the students of the district.
Coaches will receive a raise in Brockway. Head coaches will get a $150 increase while junior high and assistant coaches will get a $100 bump and elementary coaches get $50. Girls soccer is adding Brad Martino and Delaney McMeekin as assistant coaches and Robert Rice as a volunteer. Boys soccer is adding Chuck Marchiori as an assistant coach. New volunteer coaches are Brad Martino, Marcus Bennett, and Clayton Heckman. Tyler Duttry is the statistician.
Lunch audit
The Pennsylvania Department of Education completed an audit of the district’s nutrition program. They discovered that a specific civil rights form was absent from the district’s website. The district quickly fixed the oversight.
The district increased the adult lunch prices to $3.50.
Superintendent’s comments and next meeting
Superintendent Vizza thanked everyone who came out to support the Rover Road to Victory painting. He thanked the Hess Family and the members of the school community who turned out. He also said that the whole project could not have happened without donations from local businesses.
Vizza congratulated eight Brockway FFA members who participated in the livestock show at the Jefferson County Fair. He said that the sale of their animals earned over $29,000.
Finally, Vizza thanked the maintenance and custodial staff for their hard work. He said that a lot of work goes on behind the scenes to get the schools ready for the first day, and he appreciates everything the staff did over the summer and everything they will do during the school year.
The next meeting of the Brockway Area School Board is Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.