BROCKWAY — With Brian Mulhollan moving up to superintendent in February, the Brockway Area School District needed a new principal. During the school board’s second June meeting, members filled that position with Ben Donlin, who is currently an elementary math teacher at Brockway.
Donlin will start with the new school year, and take on the role that Mulhollan had: co-principal who worked between both the junior-senior high school and the elementary school. His salary will be $79,750.
Parent Denise Bazik attended the meeting and asked for additional clarification on how the board processes applications and where it advertises its openings.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza outlined the application process, which was previously reported in the Courier Express: all applications come to the district office, are opened by the office secretary, who passes them on to the superintendent. Those applications are then copied and distributed to the board members.
Vizza clarified where those openings were posted: “We put the notifications on the district doors, the district website, on Facebook, and on Indeed for the first time. We put it in the paper multiple times, and on the Department of Education’s PENNLINK, which goes out to all districts.”
Brockway’s principal search is not over, as longtime principal Mark Dippold turned in his resignation for December. In addition, reading/math teacher Nathan Shaffer, high school office secretary Diane Verne, and guidance secretary Barbara Anderson also resigned.
Vizza said that the district is sad to see all four leave and wishes them well.
“Mr. Dippold has been a principal and vice principal in the high school for 19 years,” he said. “He’s a great leader and someone the kids really connected with. Nate Shaffer had 10 years here, and he wants to pursue another career avenue. Barb Anderson has given us 21 years as a variety of things. She will be missed, a really hard worker. Diane Verne worked here 32 years, 24 years as a secretary. She’s that first person you see when you walk in the high school. We want to wish all those individuals the best and a long, healthy retirement.”