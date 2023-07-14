BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area School District filled its second open principal position during its regular July meeting.
Shannon Yeager of Warren accepted the high school principal position at a salary of $91,000.
Brockway has dedicated principals at its elementary and high schools, and one principal that divides time between both schools. Ben Donlin was hired in June to fill the high school/elementary principal position that will be vacated in February when Brian Mulhollan becomes superintendent. Yeager fills High School Principal Mark Dippold’s position as Dippold retires in December.
Brockway also filled two secretarial positions at the high school. Jamie Wolfe is moving from a special needs aide position to one of the secretary positions, and April London is leaving the cafeteria to take the other secretary job. Christy Rutherford will join the district as a temporary cafeteria worker.
The board also continued its agreement with School Police Officer Curtis Wise, increasing his hourly rate to $25 per hour.
The district approved to continue working with Pyramid Healthcare for emotional and autistic support. It did not receive any fuel bids for the upcoming school year.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza highlighted the upcoming work day for the Road to Rover Nation on Seventh Avenue approaching Varischetti Field. He said the FFA and shop classes created stencils to paint the road, adding that all athletes, band members, and seniors are encouraged to help paint the street. The project will be July 26-28 with a rain date of Aug. 2-4. He hopes they will get enough school community support that they will only need one of those days. A One Call will alert parents to the workday closer to the time.
