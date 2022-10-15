BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area School District is piloting a new telehealth program for its students.
At the October school board meeting, Brockway School Nurse Lesley Martini and Penn Highlands Healthcare’s Angela Rhodes demonstrated a new machine that can help Brockway students see a doctor while still in the school nurse’s office.
“I had this idea about eight years ago, and we’ve been working on making it happen,” Martini said. “Students can see a doctor and, if they are able and not contagious, stay at school.”
The machine has cameras, a screen, and a device that can allow Martini to see inside students’ ears and throats. The device has a camera, transmitting what Martini sees to a doctor on the other end. The doctor can help Martini determine if the student needs to leave school, or can decide if the condition needs a prescription, which can be sent to a pharmacy.
“If a student has a rash, we can check to see if it’s contagious without them going to Q-Care,” Martini explained.
Rhodes said that the process will have multiple permissions from parents. Penn Highland’s legal department is working on a packet to give to parents so students can be eligible to use the service. When a student comes to the nurse’s office, Martini calls the parent, presents the option of telehealth, and asks the parent if they would like to take that option.
“We’re working with our residents to determine what kinds of conditions will be telehealth and what will be sent home,” Rhoades said. “Parents give consent in the initial packet, and they will give it again before we do the telehealth option.”
Martini said the advantage to parents is that they may not need to leave work. They can find a quiet place at work to do a quick consultation with the doctor, Martini, and their child.
“This screen is like the Brady Bunch,” Rhodes said. “We can have lots of boxes there, so more than one parent can be in on the call.”
Martini is also working with Penn Highlands to add a behavioral health component to the telehealth option. Rhodes added that Penn Highlands Behavioral Health is interested in working with Brockway for existing clients because it is hard for students to keep appointments when they have to leave school. If it works, they can have their meetings with their behavioral specialists while at school.
“Parents have to opt-in for these services,” Martini said.
Aside from Penn Highlands, Brockway physicians like Dr. James Devlin’s office will be available to connect with their patents, and the other doctors in the Brockway area are discussing it.
“Dr. Devlin was on board,” Martini said. “They are working out a way to take the calls and see our kids.”
Penn Highlands will have a rotating group of physicians with telehealth blocks in their schedules to help out.
The program is almost ready to start, with a few more details being worked out in the coming weeks. Brockway Superintendent Jeff Vizza praised the program and the work done by Martini, Rhodes, and their teams.
“This is a great program, and we’re working to make sure it works smoothly moving forward,” he said.
Grants through Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 paid for the program, and it will be available in both the elementary and high school once it starts.