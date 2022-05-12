BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area School District got another step closer to approving its 2022-2023 budget during the first of two May meetings.
The estimated $18,195,000 budget will be advertised and eventually made the final budget at the June meeting. Between the first May meeting and the June adoption of the budget, Brockway school officials will have to make some decisions.
“That’s a 6% increase over the current year budget,” School Board Secretary Laurie Picadillo explained. “A substantial portion of that increase is due to capital improvements, special education costs, cyber tuition costs, and rate of inflation increases. At the May meeting, the board will have tax options of not raising taxes at all or going the whole way to the index, which will mean an annual increase of approximately $45 to the average household.”
Positions filled
The special education opening in the Brockway Area Elementary School has been filled.
Brockway has been looking for a special educator since Beth Stoltz announced her retirement. There was a long interview process, and the district nearly hired someone last meeting, but it had to delay the decision. This month, the board voted on Stacy Rice, who will join the staff at a salary of $69,573.
Brockway also brought in several classroom aides to assist students next school year. Jessica Bash and Kalene Boleen were both hired as part-time aides while Tara Lindemuth will be a temporary aide. Diane Snell will transfer from a part-time classroom aide position to a full-time secretary position on July 1.
Patricia Tami, cafeteria worker, will retire June 15. She has worked five years in the cafeteria and Superintendent Jeff Vizza wished her well in her retirement.
Using CARES money, Rich Esposito, Beth McFadden, and Kenzie Kuntz will work the elementary summer program. Sandy Preston and Deborah Snyder will staff the summer Title program, paid for by Title funds.
The school board voted to employ one temporary non-PHEAA worker and five temporary PHEAA State Work Study workers at $10 per hour, but there were only two applicants for the first May meeting. Zoe Moore and Lance Dowdall were the two hired.
Band camp and athletics
Band Camp approaches August 1-5 and 8-12, and Band Director Kevin Rush will lead it at $1,200. Breanna Rush will be the front director at $1,200, Ryan Carter will be the woodwind instructor at $400, and Adam Myers will be the percussion instructor at $800. The Rushes will also be directing band competitions for $900 and $600, respectively. The board also approved multiple band competitions and events.
Cynthia Copenhaver, boys’ tennis head coach, asked the district to hire Steve Buttery as a volunteer coach. Michael Kunes will be an assistant football coach, earning $2,300 to work under Head Coach Jacob Heigel.
New purchases and next meeting
The district will use CARES money to buy 30 teacher computer monitors, 30 computers for the high school lab, and a server. The total cost for these technological purchases will be $21,671.
Vizza gave a gift to graduating student representative Eric Young. He thanked Young for his work as a student representative and wished him well in his future.
Brockway does two board meetings in May. The next one for budget and general purposes is Monday, May 23, at 8 p.m.