BROCKWAY — Brockway Area School District’s Class of 2023 will move their tassels at Varischetti Field on May 24 at 8 p.m.
The school board approved 2023’s commencement exercises during its regular March meeting, also setting up the calendar for the next school year. The 2023-2024 school year begins Aug. 23 with a May 22, 2024 projected graduation date.
Also ending in May is the long tenure of elementary teacher Richard Esposito, who announced his retirement during the March meeting. Aide Christina Decker is also retiring at the end of the school year.
In other business, the district voted to continue with its accounting software, but that portal is undergoing a transition from ALIO Portal to LINQ ERP. LINQ ERP will cost $15,799 per year until April 2029. The district also entered an agreement with the Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 to provide a Regional Wide Area Network (RWAN) internet service through Zito Media for a period of 36 months. The annual cost is $3,483.
The high school summer school program will run from June 5 to June 12 under the supervision of Wendy McKinley. This is paid through ESSERs money. In addition, the district applied to PHEAA to host workers through the State Work Study Program for $10 per hour. Workers must be a resident of the Brockway Area School District and be enrolled at least half-time in a PHEAA-approved higher education institution.
The next meeting is April 11 at 7 p.m.