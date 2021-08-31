BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area School District started its new school year Wednesday as students went back into schools without the strict COVID-19 protocols of the previous year.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza said that the district is prepared for spikes in cases or the return of those protocols, and many of last year’s expectations are still in place. The custodians are still using electrostatic sprayers, desks are still spaced out, partitions are in place on tables, and more computers are available to students in case of quarantine. Teachers are also still using Google Classroom to communicate with their students and gather student work.
What is different this year is that Brockway does not have a strict mask mandate. Students or staff members who are not vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
Students also found that their classrooms had upgrades. Fifty-four interactive televisions have replaced aging Smartboards in the classroom. In addition, 11 elementary school classrooms had old carpeting removed and tile floors put in. Dehumidifiers and fans were purchased for schools. The district is also bolstering the security of its entry vestibules, fixed up its high school weight room, and put new tile backsplashes in the family and consumer science classrooms. The softball and baseball fields have new surfaces as well.
Brockway is preparing for flexible instruction days, as it used last school year in place of snow days or shut down cleaning days. The Nov. 15 in-service day will be dedicated to preparing for that eventuality.
Vizza told his staff that he was proud of how they helped the district work through last school year, and he is optimistic that this year will go even better.