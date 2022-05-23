BROCKWAY – The annual Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School Artisan Market expanded both its number of students as well as the product possibilities students could make.
The Artisan Market teaches entrepreneurship. The students submit a formal business plan, they get approval, make a business card, pitch the product, get an endorsement from a teacher, and simulate starting a small business in the real world. The top businesses got to choose where the money would be donated.
Organizer Bret Zimmerman said the students raised more than $12,000 during the market which, this year, included both juniors and seniors instead of the usual senior-centric approach. With more groups, the market expanded beyond the front parking lot of the high school and curved around the school along the bus lane. The market sold student-made signs, dream catchers, buttons, pet treats, pet rocks, art, and more.
The top group this year was comprised of seniors Marcus Bennett, Daniel Shugarts, and Dylen Coder, who raised $1,324 by laser engraving glasses for students, staff, and businesses in the community.
“A former classmate suggested it,” Shugarts said. “We told people what we were doing, and more people found out, and the next thing you know, we sold 300 cups!”
Bennett explained how the students learned to use the laser engraver at the high school.
“Mr. [Robert] Bateman taught us how to use the machine,” Bennett said. “The most important thing was making sure it’s shut off when you put the glass in. If you don’t, it messes the whole thing up. We didn’t break any cups because we did one test cup, engraved multiple logos on it, and then sent it to people to make sure they liked the quality. Once we knew the settings, we were able to begin production.”
The students are giving money to the Brockway Kaimanns.
Senior Liam Webster and junior Shaelynn Brubaker crocheted stuffed animals, which were a hit among the elementary students.
“We chose that because Shae likes to scroll on Instagram and the amount of people who buy crocheted stuffed animals is crazy!” Webster said. “We wanted to make ones that were similar and much cheaper so kids could buy them. There were little kids running to our table! People are asking if we could make more, so we’re continuing to make and sell them.”
Brubaker said they were giving the $634 they earned to the marching band. Both Webster and Brubaker are very involved in the school’s band and theater programs.
“We donated the money towards the marching band to replace old equipment,” she said. “A lot of the instruments are old, probably original to the band when it formed. Many of them should be replaced, so that’s what we chose to do.”
Senior Eric Young chose to donate his $400 to a more personal cause.
“I’m donating to the Awaken Concert, which happens August 6 at Taylor Memorial Park,” Young said. “This is technically our sixth year, but two years ago, we couldn’t do it, so it’s our fifth concert.”
Young’s family organizes the free Awaken Concert, which brings Christian bands to Brockway’s American Legion Stage during the first weekend in August. This year’s show has Jordan Feliz, the Young Escape, and Josh Wilson, according to the event’s website, www.awakenfestbrockway.com. Young made spray paint art on metal to sell at the Artisan Market.
The final top earners, senior Paris Stern and junior Rachel Ellenberger, gave their $390 to Meals on Wheels.
“My mom helps out with Meals on Wheels,” Stern said. “I’ve helped out with them, too, so that’s where we wanted to donate.”
The duo made moss pets, which are moss balls in a jar.
“I saw them on TikTok, and they seemed cool,” Stern said. “I wanted one, but they were super expensive. So, I made them cheaper. The elementary kids really liked them, and we sold out before the high school students came to the market.”
The top four groups got to designate where their money went. The rest of the money went to a specific organization.
“We donated money to the Brockway Schools and Community Education Foundation,” Zimmerman said. “They assist our students with costs for AP tests, dual enrollment classes, and purchase extra equipment for the school.”
Zimmerman said that the school was proud of the students and excited to donate money to the various organizations. He even made big checks to photograph the students making the donations.
The students at Brockway will host the next Artisan Market in the school parking lots at the end of next school year.