BROCKWAY – Ryan Carter and Kevin Rush took over the music programs at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School and immediately got to work preparing a group of students for districts.
Students will perform with other student-musicians from the five-county area that make up Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) District 3. They are selected by recommendations. Right now, the students rehearse their music in preparation for the event at Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Jan. 28.
The program requires the students to learn different songs in the hopes that they will perform with the whole district choir and beyond.
“We audition to get our ranking and section,” Liam Webster, a senior, explained. “If you get in the top 10 of your section, then you go to regionals. If you do well there, you go to states.”
“There are a few songs strictly for the boys and some for the girls,” explained Shaelynn Brubaker, a junior. “They’re very pretty. I really like ‘Song with Miriam’ because I get to sing the melody and do a part that goes really high.”
Some of the songs have challenges, like an African traditional song and a campfire song.
“The one in an African language is a little hard to sing at first because of how you have to pronounce the words, and you have to say the words clearly,” sophomore Adam Carnahan said.
“We were having some trouble with diction,” Webster said. “In your audition, an entire section of your score is just diction. So you could be a really good singer, but if your diction is bad, it hurts your score. Mr. Carter doesn’t want that.”
“We also sing in Hebrew,” fellow junior Margo Lindenmuth said. “Everyone who auditioned to go ended up being able to go because of luck!”
With the way PMEA handles selection for District 3, the students had to compete for limited spots. In the case of Brubaker, it came down to pulling her name out of a bag. In other cases, selection came down to numbers.
“It’s my first time,” said Joe Hertel, a senior. “I don’t know what to expect. We’re trying to get all seven of us to go to regionals. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”
“I want to go to the Poconos!” Brubaker said. “If you make it to states, you get to go to the Poconos!”
The event on Jan. 28 has virtual and in-person components. The main audition, to get the number and section, is pre-recorded and sent to judges. Then, the students gather and sing with the whole district choir.
“The best part of the audition tape is I get to try it again and again,” Brubaker said. “We can restart as many times as we want.”
Just because some of the performances are pre-recorded does not mean the students are not working hard.
“My students come to me throughout the day to diligently work through the folder they’re expected to learn,” Carter said. “On occasion, they stay after school to have larger work sessions. We work on their pitch, diction, expression, and much more.”
“It is always amazing to see student musicians work on selected repertoire that is of a high level,” Rush said. “This is the time for selected students to excel and become self-sufficient musicians working independently on their music. It is always amazing to see what they have learned and bring back to our ensemble and how each has grown as individuals and musicians through this experience.”
Carter hopes that his students will learn from district band and chorus and improve everyone around them.
“People always return from these festivals better than when they left and get to share that improvement with those around them,” he said. “I’m excited to see what they’ll bring back for us this year.”
District Band performs Jan. 28 at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. District Chorus meets Feb. 10-11 in Punxsutawney.