BROCKWAY – What is hopefully the first annual barbecue event in Brockway only had one problem –the weather.
“If I could tweak anything, it would be the weather,” said organizer Jason Rittenhouse said.
Rittenhouse organized the event on May 20 with the hope of kickstarting a barbecue circuit in the area. That plan still exists, but the weather impacted the turnout of the inaugural event.
“I’ve heard a lot of good things,” he said. “We’re definitely going to need more competitors next year, because everybody sold out by 3 p.m.”
The four judges decided that Bearded Goat had the best brisket and pork, awarding that BBQ the grand champion. Rittenhouse won best wings, ribs, side dish, and people’s choice.
“I was kind of shocked, to be honest,” Rittenhouse said. “The judges all loved it, they had a good time, and I’ve had several people ask how they can be a judge next time.”
Bearded Goat and Rittenhouse donated their winnings to the Brockway Rover Band, which was using the event as a fundraiser. The Rum Dums performed while patrons waited for their food.
“The turnout was way better than I expected with the rain,” Rittenhouse said. “Obviously, with the rain, a lot of people got everything to go, and I wish they could have stuck around.”
Rittenhouse said that he is already planning on the next event, working with the borough and the recreation board to make it bigger than this year. He may delay it a little to try to avoid rain like this year. Even with the weather, Rittenhouse said the interest for another event is there for both participants and patrons.
“A lot of people who were there said they wanted to do it next year, and some people who couldn’t make it this year said they would be in next year,” he said. “If anyone wants to compete next year, they should email me so I can have a list of participants to contact when we get it set up.”
Rittenhouse’s email is jasons.smokin@gmail.com.