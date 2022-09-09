BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area School District began the 2022-2023 school year by reviewing security procedures and increasing protection at the elementary school.
Brockway Area Elementary School has a new security vestibule at its main entrance. Like the vestibule installed at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School, the entrance requires visitors to be buzzed into the building twice. A table is set up in the vestibule for visitors to drop off items that the school can then take to students. If a visitor needs to go further into the building, they can then be buzzed into the main office.
With security in mind, the school district brought in Tracy Zents, director of Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services. Zents’ presentation focused on safety information that schools need to know in the event of an active shooter/killer event. While the presentation was about what to do in a work setting, Principal Brian Mulhollan said that the information presented can be used anywhere.
“The topic surrounded school safety and how everyone needs to have a heightened sense of awareness regarding their surroundings,” Mulhollan said. “Different tragedies in both community and school settings were discussed and what has been learned from them was shared. The goal as a district is to continue working with local law enforcement and other agencies to educate our staff and students on school safety.”
As with the community event in June, Zents focused his presentation on the concept of run/hide/fight. The concept is that if an active shooter event happens, people need to first see if they can escape. If escape is possible, get to the exits quickly. If they can bring others with them, they should, but if people are frozen or hesitant, leave them. If running is not an option, the next step is to hide. Zents said to block doors, avoid windows, and turn off lights. Zents stressed that people need to silence their cell phones during the crisis. Even vibrate is audible and can reveal a hiding person. Finally, if there are no other options, Zents said that people need to be ready to fight.
Jefferson County is one of 60 counties in the commonwealth that 911 has texting capabilities, so Zents walked the staff at Brockway through the texting process. If it is too dangerous to call 911, texting a message to 911 will still reach a dispatcher and help coordinate emergency services.
After the presentation, the school district personnel went over their existing security procedures, and Superintendent Jeff Vizza said that the school is looking into ways of adding more layers of security.
Brockway’s school resource officers, Don Routch and Curtis Wise, returned this school year. The vestibules are recent additions that build on hardened entrances, extra lock chains on classroom doors, blinds to pull down to cover windows, and regular lockdown drills. The district is continuing to research ways of enhancing the security of its buildings.
“Our school safety committee meets periodically throughout the year and discusses various ideas to ensure we are providing everyone with a safe learning environment,” Mulhollan concluded.