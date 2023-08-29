BROCKWAY – Brockway Area School District Superintendent Jeff Vizza concluded his final first day of school with his staff by reminding them that the most-important thing they have is time.
“You have three kinds of time,” he said. “You have your dedicated time, like work and community – responsibilities. You have your special time, which you give to friends and associates. Then you have your precious time, which you give to your family. I thank you for taking some of the time out of your special time and your precious time to give to our students.”
Vizza’s time at Brockway ends in February. Then current high school co-principal Brian Mulhollan will take over as superintendent. Mulhollan joined Vizza in the beginning-of-the-year activities, supported by retiring co-principal Mark Dippold and new principals Ben Donlin and Shannon Yeager. Candace Patricelli continues as elementary principal.
Chemistry Teacher Tim Chelednik reminded his colleagues that education takes patience, saying that a student’s success is a lot like an iceberg.
“We see the result, but we don’t see all the work that goes into it,” he said.
As a surprise, Vizza had the Brockway Rover Marching Band come into the in-service meeting and debut part of their upcoming show, which features the music of Green Day.
Vizza continued his message of time and patience by talking about the district’s new comprehensive plan. The goal for Brockway over the next few years is to continue to improve its students’ regular attendance while meeting their physical and mental health needs. Brockway has added a social worker to help its students and currently operates a secure telehealth system with Penn Highlands Healthcare so its students can easily get to medical appointments.
In addition, Brockway is adapting to the changing educational environment by adding more industry-based standards to its courses. He stressed that Brockway is doing well as a district, but an organization that is doing well can keep getting better.
The biggest physical changes in the district are the new tennis courts, which are nearing completion, and the ongoing multi-purpose building construction. BCAT came in and decorated the hallway outside the auditorium, giving the theater program a marquee where it can display messages or show titles.
In addition, Brockway continued to focus on safety over the summer, adding a keycard entry to both high and elementary schools. The new entry system is part of an increase in Brockway’s security, which will include additional lighting in bus drop-off areas, additional cameras inside the buildings, and a shatter-proof film added to the high-school cafeteria windows. This supports the secure vestibules Brockway added to both schools last school year and the security screens on entryways they added a couple years before. Brockway brought in School Police Officer Gregory Raybuck to replace retired officer Don Routch. Curtis Wise continues in as the district’s other school police officer.
Brockway students started school Wednesday, and Vizza told his staff that the first day “ran like a well-oiled machine” thanks to their efforts and experience.