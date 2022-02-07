BROCKWAY – The Brockway Borough Council announced last week that it has been able to meet community requests for the first round of money from the American Rescue Fund.
Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson said that he was happy that the borough was able to give money to Brockway Ambulance, Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, Brockway TV, Brockway Sewer Authority, and the recreation board.
“It’s nice that we can help them,” Benson said. “We’re partners together, especially with emergency services and the recreation board, and we’re happy that we can help them in a small way, but a big way, too.”
Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich expressed his company’s thanks for the help.
“It really helps us,” Hoskavich said. “So, thank you from the bottoms of our hearts.”
Councilman Lu Inzana, who is also on the recreation board, thanked the borough for giving it American Rescue Fund money, especially since neighboring Snyder Township declined to give the recreation board American Rescue Fund money at this time. The recreation board oversees Taylor Memorial Park, the Brockway Pool, and other attractions that are used by Brockway borough residents and also residents of Snyder Township and other neighboring townships.
Fire Department Report
Brockway Volunteer Hose Co. handled 14 calls for service since the last meeting. Three of those calls – a motor vehicle accident without injuries and two medical lift assists – were in the borough.
Five firefighters passed the National Pro-Board for Firefighter 2. There will be several state-level trainings in February. The Junior Firefighter Program has two members coming in next week, and two adult members are planning on joining the department soon.
Police Department Updates
Mayor Bill Hrinya said that he hopes the police report continues to be as “slow” as it was for this month’s meeting. The borough is approaching the hire of a part-time officer, and there is another person who has expressed interest in becoming a part-timer in Brockway. The borough is also advertising for a full-time officer.
Chief Troy Bell is looking at bids for the borough’s new police car. A new car is in the budget, and Mayor Hrinya said that there was a bid that came in under budget.
The council went into an executive session at the end of the regular meeting.
Other Business
The borough council approved Resolution 22-01, which is an update to the borough’s emergency plan. This plan is updated frequently.
The borough also put in its request for 275 tons of salt for next winter.
The recreation board is looking for lifeguards and will hold trainings soon. It is also planning an Easter Egg hunt and other events.
Even though it was planning on the winter storm coming through the area, Brockway was looking to spring. The borough will apply for the kids’ fishing permit like it does every year.
The next meeting is March 3 at 7 p.m.