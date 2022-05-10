BROCKWAY — The long-awaited project at the intersection of Route 28 and U.S. 219 in Brockway will be waiting longer before any roadway construction begins.
According to PennDOT correspondence with Brockway Borough Council officials, the project is still undergoing traffic impact studies and evaluations. PennDOT hopes to bid the project in summer 2023 and begin utility work later that year. That means that actual road construction will not begin until 2024.
Speaking for the borough council, Chris “Smoke” Benson added that the delay is likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Park damaged
The updated bathrooms at Taylor Memorial Park received some damage recently, and the Brockway Borough Council and police department have come up with a plan to make sure there is more police coverage there.
Fortunately, since the park has functioning surveillance equipment, the perpetrator is known, and Chief Troy Bell said he expects to see restitution.
On the job
Borough Health Officer Jennifer Challingsworth attended the May meeting to update the council. She said she has received a warm welcome in Brockway.
“Everyone is so nice,” she said. “It’s a warm welcome here.”
Challingsworth added that the community spoke highly of her predecessor, the late Emerson Turnbull.
With spring coming, the community was reminded that the health officer will be around checking properties.
“Mow your grass, get rid of junk cars, and fix up buildings,” Mayor Bill Hrinya said. “And clean up after your dogs when walking them. People forget to pick up after their pets this time of year, and I don’t want complaints. They’re your dogs, so take care of them.”
Fire department update
The volunteer fire department answered seven alarms since the last meeting, with only one being in the borough, and that was a gas leak.
Three members will soon complete their basic training courses. Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said they should be praised because they put a lot of work in.
The new master stream hoses have been put into service. The old master streams were 40 pounds, but the new ones are only 12 and one firefighter can move them.
The fire department decided to go with KME to build the new fire engine. They are working through the spec process now and hope to order in September.
The fire department will be selling donuts June 5.
Levy project and next meeting
The plans for the project along the levy of the Little Toby Creek is moving along, with the plans heading to the Department of Environmental Protection. Once they sign off on the plans, the council intends to put the job out to bid and hopes to open those bids in July.
The borough council went into executive session. The next meeting is June 2 at 7 p.m.