BROCKWAY – The KD’s Pub building sits empty behind the Brockway Borough Building, and the borough council decided to see if it could purchase the property.
Borough Solicitor Ross Ferraro presented the opportunity to buy the building during the council’s November meeting. The council agreed to move forward with buying KD’s Pub for $18,000, pending investigations of the deed and other actions deemed necessary by the solicitor. The motion passed with only Councilman Lu Inzana abstaining.
Garbage prices increase
Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson explained the upcoming garbage and recycling price increase.
Waste Management continues as the borough’s garbage provider for the next three years. Benson and the rest of the council stated that other companies were approached, and other options were explored, but Waste Management continued to be the best price. According to borough records, the last time Brockway Borough had a garbage price increase was around 2005.
Garbage increases from $13.25 per month to $17.75, and the cost for recycling jumps from $5.37 per quarter to $18.60. While that is a considerable increase, the council said that it is still under what other quotes were, and some of those other quotes were not for curbside pickup. Including the new household hazardous waste program, Brockway’s quarterly garbage price will be $75.60 per quarter after Jan. 1.
Benson urged senior citizens in the borough to contact the borough office about the garbage rates. He said that discounts exist for qualified senior citizens. In addition, Waste Management will soon send a flyer explaining the household hazardous waste program and other elements of the contract.
Windstream parking discussed
A resident on Eighth Avenue informed the council that Windstream now parks a 10-ton bucket truck against its building. The company also allegedly parks trucks and vans around the property and has taken to parking in front of a neighbor’s residence.
Ferraro said that since this is the first time the council has heard about the truck and the additional parking, they will need to investigate further before any action is taken.
Livestock ordinance amendment causes concern
In October, the council amended an ordinance that prohibited the raising of livestock and non-domesticated animals. The council called the amendment a “clarification.” The ordinance prohibited livestock, horses, hogs, poultry, fowl, and other non-domesticated animals, and included a clarification that “fowl” meant “any bird which can be consumed as food, including but not limited to chickens, ducks, turkeys, pheasants, doves, or any similar birds.” This definition could also be used for “poultry.”
Three Brockway residents came to the meeting to discuss the amendment, specifically related to raising chickens on their properties. Some had constructed chicken coops and fences. Benson asked if they had contacted the zoning board, because if they had, they would have been told that the zoning for their residences did not allow chickens.
Residents are reminded to contact the borough office before starting any new construction. The borough office will issue permits for construction, but it will also inform the residents of any ordinances that may impact the planned project.
Upcoming events and budget
The annual Boy Scout Christmas Parade is set for Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. As before, they will light the Christmas tree by the American Legion, have a parade for Santa Claus to come to town, and hold a hayride.
The council voted to advertise the 2023 proposed budget. That budget has no tax increase and will be voted on during the Dec. 1 meeting at 7 p.m. in the borough building.