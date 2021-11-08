BROCKWAY – The Brockway Borough Council is advertising its 2022 budget, which does not include a tax increase.
Councilman Armando Fortunato said that this was the third year that the budget committee avoided a tax increase. The budget will be advertised and is expected to be passed during the council’s December meeting.
Truck purchased
The council passed a resolution to purchase a 2022 Ford F-750 truck. The truck will be used for snow plowing and other duties around the borough. The council began the search for a new truck at the beginning of the year.
Fire department report
The Brockway Volunteer Fire Department responded to nine alarms since the October meeting, with four of them in the borough. In the borough, they had two medical assists, a motor vehicle accident with injuries, and an activated fire alarm. The alarm was activated accidentally and there was no fire.
Seven members of the fire department passed the Firefighter 2 Professional Board skills test. They are waiting for the results of the written test. All firefighters are training on the new equipment that they received from a federal grant.
Brockway is seeking another federal grant to replace 16 self-contained breathing apparatuses. The units are reaching the end of their service life and each one costs $9,375.
Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich reported that the fire department assisted with Halloween in the borough. They also handed out coffee and hot chocolate to over 500 residents.
Park security and zoning fees
The council was approached by the recreation board to assume the costs of the internet linking the new cameras at Taylor Memorial Park to the borough police department. The connection costs $600 annually, and the borough agreed to assume the cost. The cameras are active and watching the park, and the police department can see what is happening in the area at all times.
The zoning officer received two requests for permits during the month. One resident is installing a vinyl fence while another is building a one-story garage. The borough collected $50 in fees from these permits.
New student representative sworn in
Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School junior Shaelynn Brubaker joined fellow junior Hunter Raffeinner as a student representative to the council. Normally, Brockway has a junior and a senior represent the school at council meetings, but no junior was available last year to take over when the senior graduated. This year, two juniors agreed to join the council. The student representatives update the council on the events at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School.
Executive sessions and next meeting
As with most months, the council needed an executive session to discuss police personnel matters. In addition, the council received a letter of interest for the borough health officer position, which they planned to discuss in an executive session. Mark Adams submitted a letter of interest to join both the planning commission and zoning board, but the council tabled that application until they could determine if having the same person on both boards would create a conflict of interest.
The Brockway Borough Council will wrap up 2021 with its meeting on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. in the borough building.