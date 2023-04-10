BROCKWAY – The Brockway Borough Council met Thursday during its regular session, this time taking care of new business and ratifying business from March’s meeting, which did not have a quorum.
The council swore in Officer Kyle Zents, who joins the Brockway Area Police Department as a full-time officer. Police and personnel matters did require an executive session at the end of the meeting. Council is still looking for a water and sewer billing clerk and a full-time billing clerk.
The council opened six paving bids for upcoming roadwork, with Hagar Paving coming in as the lowest bid at $49,898. Council members approved accepting the bid of the lowest responsible bidder pending a review by the solicitor.
Grant update
The council did not receive the streetscape grant it had applied for, but it intends to re-apply with new information.
Fire Department report
The fire department responded to 23 calls since it last attended a meeting. Eight of those calls were in the borough. Council and Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich discussed potential ordinances for tax credits to help support emergency service personnel in the borough. Hoskavich said he talked to the township and found that the supervisors were interested, and he has some information and suggestions that the council will review.
Community pool
The pool is opening Memorial Day, and the recreation committee said that there is a manager and some staff ready to go, but could always use more.
Their next council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday May 4.